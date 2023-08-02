Home » Free Ecm Fad Course: Evidence Based Practice for Health Professions, Earn 5 Training Credits
Free Ecm Fad Course: Evidence Based Practice for Health Professions, Earn 5 Training Credits

Free Ecm Fad Course: Evidence Based Practice for Health Professions, Earn 5 Training Credits

Evidence-Based Practice (EBP) Course Offers Free Training Credits for Health Professions

The Ebp Fad course, titled “Evidence Based Practice: from the research question to the application of evidence,” is now available for free to all health professionals. This course offers 5 training credits that can be used towards the current three-year training period.

The rationale behind this course is to provide health professionals with a method to improve their decision-making processes by integrating scientific evidence with clinical experience. By using the principles of EBP, professionals have seen an effective improvement in the quality of healthcare and patient care outcomes.

Over the past few years, EBP has become a progressively implemented practice in all care contexts and has become the starting point for the development of health and professional training.

The objectives of this course include providing learners with the theoretical and methodological foundations of EBP, knowledge of available literature (both primary and secondary), understanding of different study designs, formulation of research questions, identification of appropriate study designs for different types of research questions, and acquiring strategies, methods, and tools to search for evidence and apply it in clinical practice.

The course aims to provide a general overview of literature search and the steps for formulating clinical questions, ultimately enabling participants to apply the best scientific evidence during clinical practice. There are 500 spots available, and registration will be open until July 20, 2024. The course will provide participants with 5 ECM training credits.

Interested individuals can register by clicking on the provided link.

NurseTimes editorial team

