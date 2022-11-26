From Saturday 26 November, through a regional calendar with some specific days in different parts of the region (FIND IT HERE), the Lombardy Region will offer the flu vaccine free of charge to the entire Lombard population, not only therefore to the target categories such as children or the over 60s or at risk for pathology. This was announced by the president of the Lombardy Region, Attilio Fontana, and the Councilor for Welfare, Guido Bertolaso.

«We took this decision -explains President Fontana- following the latest bulletin of the InfluNet sentinel doctors, which as of 13 November already recorded 1 million 180 thousand Italians affected by the flu, of which almost 390,000 in one week. A flu syndrome that would present itself with respiratory symptoms of a certain seriousness, especially for the elderly, frail and children under 5 years of age ».

Councilor Bertolaso ​​underlines that “the Ministerial Circular provided that, at the end of the campaign, the Regions with stocks available could extend the offer of the vaccine to the entire population”. The Lombardy Region had set the end of the campaign for December 15th. “Given the excellent results – explains Bertolaso ​​- achieved compared to last year, 1,249,871 vaccinations made on November 21, against 1,051,000 in 2021, we decided to bring the offer forward to next Saturday, on the occasion of some vax days offered by the vaccination centers, located throughout the area“. Of the 1,249,871 flu vaccinations administered, 8.83% concerned the 0-11 age group; 33.23% are over 60; 42% over 70; 45.35% are over 80.

«In Lombardy – the Councilor for Welfare points out again – the flu-like syndromes have reached a medium level. It is therefore essential that especially those who have contact with elderly or frail people take advantage of the vaccination offer. We must not forget that the flu also involves risks and especially in the periods of maximum diffusion (December, January and February) it risks flooding the Emergency Departments, which are already under enough pressure ».

Vaccinations can be administered by general practitioners, paediatricians, pharmacies or vaccination centres. To book, you can ask your general practitioner or on the regional website by clicking here.



