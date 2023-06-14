Free from Alcohol with Hypnosis | dr phil. Elmar Basse

Get rid of alcohol with hypnosis in the practice for hypnosis Hamburg with Dr. phil. Elmar Basse | deep hypnosis

Dr. phil. Elmar Basse | Hypnose Hamburg

Becoming alcohol-free with hypnosis is possible in the practice for hypnosis Hamburg with the hypnotherapist and alternative practitioner for psychotherapy Dr. phil. Elmar Basse.

Energetic deep hypnosis for liberation from drinking is a scientifically recognized healing method, emphasizes Elmar Basse. It is to be strictly distinguished from what many people know as stage hypnosis, which is for entertainment only. Medical hypnosis, on the other hand, which Elmar Basse uses to help people get rid of alcohol, enables a path into hypnotic trance that can not only be followed in principle by anyone who actually wants to have a helpful experience with hypnosis , but which has also proven to be particularly efficient in freeing oneself from addictions, inner blockages, unwanted actions and feelings.

Before the hypnosis treatment with Elmar Basse, it is important to clarify the actual issue together. Experience has shown that many people who are affected by alcohol abuse recognize that their drinking behavior is problematic, but at the same time, and conflictingly, the thought that it might be enough to just drink a little less.

On the one hand, the latter idea is easy to understand for the hypnotherapist Elmar Basse. In contrast to other drugs, such as nicotine, alcohol consumption is a socially recognized and tolerated behavior. It is well known that if you abstain from drinking alcohol on social occasions such as a party, says Elmar Basse from the practice for hypnosis in Hamburg, you tend to be under pressure to justify yourself. One quickly threatens to be considered a fun killer here, and so the social sanction pressure also increases self-motivation, which already consists in the fact that many people, based on their previous drinking experiences, according to the hypnotherapist Dr. phil. Elmar Basse of the Hamburg Hypnosis Practice came to the conclusion that in order to really have fun, you have to drink, and to have even more fun, you have to drink even more. In this “logic of drinking” it follows that maximum fun is linked to maximum drinking: only if you keep drinking can you have more and more fun. And who doesn’t want to have more and more fun, you might ask, when you’re already at a party? Unfortunately, the result for the people concerned is often a crash when they have drunk to excess.

For these people in particular, however, it makes little sense to only want to control their own drinking behavior. Its function is opposed to the control attempt. This comes into conflict with the desire for fun and the latter threatens to prevail, also under the pressure of sanctions, says Elmar Basse from the Practice for Hypnosis Hamburg. He therefore considers it much more promising to stop drinking altogether in order to enable an inner reorientation. However, this is something hypnotherapist Elmar Basse does not prescribe for his patients. Because, according to Elmar Basse, it doesn’t help to work towards a goal that meets with the inner resistance of the person concerned. It is also to be respected when a person decides for himself that he does not want to give up alcohol consumption completely, at least for the time being. When working with hypnosis with Elmar Basse, paths are then to be followed together that meet this wish.

Doesn’t experience often make the difference? Clients benefit from the daily, intensive work that Dr. phil. Elmar Basse practices with hypnosis and which has brought him a great deal of experience.

In his practice for hypnosis in Hamburg, the non-medical practitioner for psychotherapy Elmar Basse has been offering clinical hypnosis and hypnotherapy for many years. Clinical hypnosis at Elmar Basse can help with a wide range of issues. These include, among other things, smoking cessation and weight reduction, but also the treatment of fears and pain and much more. Interested parties are also welcome to contact Elmar Basse by telephone or e-mail to inquire whether their concerns can be treated with hypnosis. The appointment can be made by telephone. However, there is also an online appointment calendar available on the Internet, via which appointments can be made directly electronically.

Contact

dr phil. Elmar Basse – Hypnosis Hamburg | Psychotherapy practitioner

Elmar Basse

Colonnaden 5

20354 Hamburg

040-33313361

