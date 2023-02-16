Home Health free game of February 23, 2023 officially announced – Multiplayer.it
free game of February 23, 2023 officially announced – Multiplayer.it

The was announced free game for PC’sEpic Games Store of next week. From the February 23, 2023 you can download Duskers for free.

In Tassels we will pilot drones inside abandoned spaceships with the aim of finding means to survive and at the same time reconstruct the events that have transformed the universe into a gigantic cemetery. All through a system of literal commands to be entered manually.

“You are a drone operator, surrounded by old technology that acts as your eyes and ears to the outside world. What you hear comes through a remote microphone. What you see is how each drone sees the world. Motion sensors tell you that there’s something out there, but not what. And when you issue commands, you do it via a command line interface,” reads the official description.

What do you think of the free game coming to the Epic Games Store next week? Let us know in the comments.

If you haven’t downloaded it yet, here is the free PC game available today, February 16, 2023, on the Epic Games Store.

