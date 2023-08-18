Free glasses, the pilot project wants to become national

Cristina she is 50 years old: «The eye examination went very well, I’m glad I did it. I’ve been told I have to wear glasses because I can’t read well near or far, but it’s all right and I don’t need any further visits at the moment.’ Fiorella she is a 15-year-old girl, the eldest of three brothers from a Peruvian family: «We came together for a visit, the doctor was very kind. My mother and my brothers Mathias and Marcela need glasses.’ Nicole instead he is 20 years old: «The doctor gave me a thorough visit. I don’t need glasses but I will have to do a little operation on my right eye; my partner also paid a visit and luckily everything is fine».

These are three testimonies collected in the field, at the Casa della Carità in Milan, in this hot summer of 2023. From 12 to 24 June, the “Out of the shadows” initiative was held here, organized by Cbm Italia onlus and the Association of Eye Disease Patients together with the Casa della Carità Foundation, the OneSight Foundation EssilorLuxottica Italia and the Zeiss Group.

«The increase in poverty in Italy in recent years has confronted us with a worrying phenomenon: more and more people cannot afford a pair of glasses or, even worse, to keep costs down, they give up on eye care and preventive services . We believe that everyone has the right to access quality eye care and to receive a pair of glasses when needed. The right to healthy eyesight is everyone’s right,” he says Maximum Maydirector of Cbm Italia.

Volunteer ophthalmologists visited 163 peopleinvolved by the Casa della Carità, in an eye clinic set up thanks to the machinery and equipment made available by the Zeiss Group, while patients who needed them were provided with glasses free of charge thanks to an agreement with the OneSight EssilorLuxottica Italia Foundation.

Let’s start from the background data: why did you think about this initiative?

The data speak very clearly, Istat says that 1 resident out of 10 in Italy lives in absolute poverty, data also confirmed by the recent Caritas report (and incidentally it is interesting that Caritas has already presented its report in the middle of the year, speeding up the reading and analyzing reality). In the world there are 2 billion people with vision problems, even simple myopia, but 1 in 2 does not have access to eye medical care. Here, by putting these two data together, we have tried to offer quality eye care – because it was not just a visual screening but a real, accurate eye examination, carried out by doctors – to the poorest sections of the Italian population. In fact, since 2020 our activity also concerns Italy and here too our goal is always to break the cycle between disability and poverty that we know exists in the southern hemisphere: in Italy it is not yet measured but we know it exists. It is an initiative that is part of the “Out of the shadows” campaign, which we launched in October 2022: many people are not seen but are not seen, they do not know their rights.

Reception of patients for free eye examinations. Photo from the press office of Cbm Italia Onlus

Concretely, how was this campaign of free visits carried out?

With the style that has accompanied us since 1908, that is to say working through partners. It is an initiative carried out together with the Association of Eye Disease Patients, which has made available ophthalmologists, orthoptists and trainees. Casa della Carità made the spaces available and intercepted the patients, partly among the residents and partly among those who belong to the Casa. OneSight Foundation EssilorLuxottica Italia which made glasses available for those who needed them and the Zeiss Group supplied the machinery and instrumentation, as well as a specialized technician for the entire two weeks.

What are the results?

We examined 163 people, about 60% women. 49% needed a prescription for glasses and we provided them. For 7% the indication for surgery emerged, which for 82% of cases was for cataracts. 21% need further diagnostic investigations.

The budget?

We gave an important service, with a clear impact. The intention is to repeat it in Milan, with other partners to intercept other people and then to expand it, repeating it. We’d like to launch it on a national scale, it’s a heavy commitment but it’s undoubtedly a great service that fits into our way of working to be close to the most fragile people, breaking the circle between poverty and disability. We are already working on it.

In the photo, patients waiting in the eye clinic set up in the Casa della Carità for the project. Photo from the Cbm Italia Onlus press office

