Free greeting cards to send to family and colleagues

Deavita wishes everyone a happy Pentecost and relaxing holidays with family and friends! For the Pentecost weekend we offer several beautiful greeting cards that you can download and send free of charge.

Happy Pentecost weekend with loved ones!

Wish families, friends and colleagues a happy Pentecost and a sunny, relaxing Pentecost weekend. Sometimes you don’t need many words to show your love. A nice greeting card is a sign of caring. All the better if it is decorated with lush blooming peonies.

Send greetings at Pentecost

A long weekend to enjoy the spring weather. Whether you’re planning a trip or want to take part in local events, don’t forget to send a nice greeting card to family and loved ones. After all, Pentecost is one of the most important festivals for Christians, along with Christmas and Easter, and therefore deserves two public holidays.

Beautiful Pentecost: That is why the holiday is so important for Christians

At Pentecost the Holy Spirit is celebrated. For Christians, it symbolizes God’s love and care that he sends to people. It is celebrated after the end of the so-called Pentecost days. The date can therefore vary – Pentecost is 50 days after Easter. Its name – Pentecost comes from the Greek and means the fiftieth. Animals and flowers symbolize the new beginning and the change of seasons. Oxen are decorated with green twigs because they are allowed to go outside for the first time on Pentecost. Peonies, which bloom so beautifully during this period, are often given away at Pentecost or decorate the house and apartment. In some regions there are specific customs that are performed on this day. Nationwide celebrations are held with processions and prayers.

What do you wish for Pentecost?

What should one wish for at Pentecost? One can wish a lot of health, a lot of rest and a lot of rest with the family. Let the celebration bring new hope and new possibilities. And of course you can also write that you will see each other again soon and that you can hopefully celebrate next year together.

Send Whitsun greetings pictures for free

No presents are given at Pentecost, instead all friends, family and relatives are greeted. A few kind words are also appropriate for colleagues when they celebrate the festival. In contrast to Christmas and Easter, the Pentecost greetings should be formulated as briefly and simply as possible. There is also nothing wrong with sending the same greeting card to several people. Then the text should be recorded as neutrally as possible.

The fastest way to greet is via WhatsApp. You can also easily send an online greeting card via Facebook. The cards are best sent to colleagues by e-mail.