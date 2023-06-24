Free heart exams and a heart ATM in 26 cities – Healthcare

On 25 June the national cardiovascular prevention campaign “Truck Tour Banca del Cuore 2023” will start again in the broader national cardiovascular prevention project “Banca del Cuore”. Over the next 6 months, from June to November a specially equipped Jumbo Truck will return to stop over in over 26 Italian cities, to offer all citizens the opportunity to undergo a complete and free cardiological screening with the delivery of a personal BancomHeart with their data and the results of exams. The Banca del Cuore National Cardiovascular Prevention Project, which has always been active for the prevention of cardiovascular diseases, is made available free of charge to the population with cardiological screening aimed not only at prevention, through the reduction of the main risk factors for the development of cardiovascular diseases, but also and above all to help the general population to discover any cardiological effects, still unacknowledged and not evident on their own cardiovascular system.

During the Truck’s stay in the individual cities, debates and meetings on the topic of cardiovascular disease prevention will also be held for clinicians.

Thanks to the Banca del Cuore Project, conceived by Michele Gulizia and coordinated by the Autonomous Operating Sector “Banca del Cuore” of the Foundation for your heart, all citizens who use the Truck will be given a personal BancomHeart, a unique card in the world that allows 24-hour access to your electrocardiogram, blood pressure values, pathologies suffered, therapies taken, lifestyles practiced and all cardiological and laboratory tests performed. All data will thus be kept in a virtual “safe” which allows, through a secret password known only by the user, to connect from Italy and/or abroad to the “Banca del Cuore” to consult or download one’s own clinical data whenever you wish, or make them available to your own doctor or to that of an Emergency Department in the event of a health emergency. The initiative, promoted by the Fondazione per il Tuo cuore of the National Association of Hospital Cardiologists, since its inception in 2017 has received the patronage of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, the National Department of Civil Protection, Rai-Social Responsibility and Federsanità-ANCI.

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

]]>

]]>

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

