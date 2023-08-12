Free Hepatitis C Screening Initiative Launched for Residents in Cremona and Mantua

Create a news article using this content

CREMONA – Approximately 200,000 citizens born between 1969 and 1989 and resident in the provinces of Cremona and Mantua will receive by post in the next few days the invitation from the Val Padana ATS to undergo, by December 31, 2023, to the promoted free screening by the Lombardy Region for the elimination of the hepatitis C virus (HCV)leading cause of cirrhosis and liver cancer in Italy.

Hepatitis C is a chronic disease caused by the HCV virus, transmitted through contact with infected blood (e.g. infected syringes) or, less easily, by sexual transmission; it is estimated that around 150,000 people in Lombardy are currently affected by this pathology. In many cases, it is about an infection that remains silent for a long time, without symptoms and which manifests itself clinically only in an advanced stage; for this reason it is difficult to identify it early. Hence the importance of undergoing the screening proposed by the Lombardy Region.

“Why is it important to get tested? Because diagnosing and treating hepatitis C in the initial stage prevents the evolution of the disease, improving the quality of life of patients but above all avoiding the more serious complications of the advanced stages, first of all liver cirrhosis and liver cancer – says Cecilia Donzelli, SC Director of Preventive Medicine in the Communities -. In addition, new antiviral drugs for the treatment of hepatitis C have been available in Italy for some years, very well tolerated and very effective in eliminating the infection definitively, allowing healing in 95% of cases. The sooner the infection is discovered, the sooner the most effective treatment can be accessed: screening is a precious health opportunity”.

Participating in Hepatitis C screening is quick and easy: just undergo a blood test for the search for anti-HCV antibodies, with a targeted sampling (even during a hospital stay) or on the occasion of other blood tests carried out for other reasons. No binding or reservation is needed. In the event of a positive outcome, the person will be contacted to perform the confirmation test (also free) and possibly continue the diagnostic-therapeutic process. It should be noted that those who have already recovered from hepatitis C or are being treated at a specialist center should not undergo screening.