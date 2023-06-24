Free medical profession on the digital law: Lauterbach presents to the public …

Freie Ärzteschaft eV

At a press conference as part of the Health Data Conference organized by the Federal Ministry of Health, Minister Karl Lauterbach recently specified his plans for a “most modern digital system” in Europe, which he would like to build in this country – and since then there have been increasing criticism and doubts about their feasibility and also about the minister himself the independent medical profession is stunned; not least because of the announced fee of 10 euros for the initial filling of the electronic patient record (ePA) and the plans to expand telemedicine as desired.

Wieland Dietrich, Chairman of the Free Medical Association, doesn’t mince his words: “These are digital castles in the air presented to us by a Minister of Health who is apparently living in ‘cloud cuckoo land’ and has long since lost touch with everyday medical practice and the worries and needs of patients has!”

Completely unrealistic and sometimes dangerous: ePA initial filling for 10 euros

The dermatologist from Essen feels that paying the contract doctors 10 euros for the initial filling of the electronic patient file is a “disregard for the effort” associated with this responsible task. And for comparison, mentions the 13 euros that it costs, for example, to create an official certificate of good conduct and that comes out of the printer at the touch of a button. Filling in data like this is time-consuming, has to be coordinated with the patient due to the duty of confidentiality and simply cannot be done for 10 euros, Dietrich continues. He therefore fears poor-quality data entry with questionable benefits and even risks for those who access and rely on it. “I see a high potential for danger, in the end the patient is the one who suffers, just like with the data security risks,” warns the chairman of the independent medical association.

Distance treatment is not always good medicine!

Another point of criticism from the point of view of the independent medical profession is the planned expansion of telemedicine, and in particular the envisaged almost “unrestricted” idea of ​​video consultation hours instead of personal practice treatments. “Lauterbach wants to make video consultations more popular in the future, which were sometimes justified in the corona pandemic to contact a doctor,” comments Dietrich Lauterbach’s plans. In the meantime, however, patient interest in it has clearly decreased, especially since patients experienced the limits of telemedical advice during the pandemic and now like to speak face-to-face with the doctors they trust again. “Remote medical treatment has narrow limits – and they usually does not enable the quality of care and patient safety that good medicine and medical due diligence require. However, these facts are simply wiped off the table and nobody has asked us doctors and the patients what is possible at all and where video consultations are Make sense and where not,” Dietrich criticizes the Minister of Health‘s approach. “In any case, the specialist doctor’s standard is not met in many areas because measures for finding findings such as physical examinations, swabs or blood tests are not possible. Mr. Lauterbach as a doctor should know that – instead he speaks the word for a lack of medicine!”

Tackle the existing problems instead of creating new ones

In this context, Dietrich also points out that there are currently more urgent problems in the area of ​​health policy for which solutions are urgently needed: the increasing shortage of medication, lack of treatment time or the increasing waiting times for appointments in (specialist) medical practices due to the growing shortage of doctors and the ever-decreasing motivation in the private sector due to the failed health policy of recent years. “Instead of ensuring good quality of care and getting the visible and increasing care problems under control, it is currently primarily a matter of pushing through a poorly thought-out compulsory network – and all of this at the expense of the sick and their doctors,” summarizes the chairman of the free medical profession.

