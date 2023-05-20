free outdoor sports in Florence

Florence, 19 May 2023 – Fitness, gentle gymnastics or pilates. Thanks to a project by the Department of Sport of Municipality of Florence we return to practicing motor activity in the open air, and above all for free, in all five districts of Florence. From 22 May the initiative will also start in District 5 which will allow citizens of all ages, from young to old, to play sports for free in parks and gardens under the supervision of Uisp instructors. Thus the program and places of the project are completed ‘Outdoor Sports‘, the initiative which aims to promote correct, constant and conscious physical activity which takes the form of free, organized motor activity, followed and assisted by qualified personnel in equipped and non-equipped workstations. The project was financed thanks to ‘Pon Metro 2014 – 2020’ funds (a plan that uses European resources destined for metropolitan cities). “Sport for everyone, free and at home, with professionals available – underlined the councilor for sport Cosimo Guccione – the initiative was launched during the Covid emergency using the green areas and playgrounds of the gardens. The project has found success among citizens of all age groups and so, thanks to specific European funds, we have decided to continue with this experience which focuses on socialisation, well-being and social inclusion through motor and sporting activity”.

Niccolo Gramigni