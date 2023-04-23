Free pill, front of the no “Already this Italy does not have children”

The decision of the Italian Medicines Agency to make the contraceptive pill free for women of all ages continues to arouse strong criticism. Above all for the timing of the announcement, which sets the clock back thirty years since oral contraceptives were distributed free of charge in health centers until 1993.

The news of the return to free oral contraceptives for all women comes at the most tense moment in the debate on the falling birth rate alarm. The latter phenomenon which, according to analysts, has reached not very reassuring levels. In fact, fewer than 400 thousand children were born in our country in 2022 (at the end of the Second World War around one million were born a year).

Many Catholic-inspired movements and associations point out this “contradiction”: on the one hand the social alarm of a worrying drop in the birth rate and on the other an extensive campaign to promote oral contraception. «Today we have a priority and it is that every available resource of the State is specifically aimed at promoting the birth rate and supporting the family – explains the senator of the Brothers of Italy, Lavinia Mennuni -. The decision to allocate 140 million euros a year for free contraception, taken unilaterally by the AIFA’s expiring leaders, cannot be accepted. It should also be remembered that even for the cuts in health care implemented by previous governments there are other more important socio-health priorities in which to direct public resources”.

On the same wavelength Antonio Affinita, director of the Moige (Italian Parents Movement). «AIFA discriminates against those who have children – he explains -, let’s think of the diagnostic tests and medicines for childhood pathologies that must be paid for. It’s a discriminatory choice that helps those who don’t want to have children but forget about families. We therefore want equal gratuity for diagnostic and therapeutic expenses for our children, it seems to us a more than legitimate request, never like today, when the falling birth rate now represents a true national emergency”.

On the other hand, the criticism advanced by the heads of Pro Vita goes well beyond the theme of the birth rate. “There is nothing more dangerous for women’s health than trivializing issues that impact on their skin, such as abortion, contraception, gender and prostitution – says Maria Rachele Ruiu, of the Pro Vita board – In this context it is equally serious and AIFA’s decision to make the contraceptive pill free is dangerous. “How is it possible to reconcile the ‘free and gratuity’ contraceptive pill – asks Ruiu – as a panacea for all ills, without emphasizing the serious physical and psychological side effects that can lead to depression and suicidal instincts?”

Filippo Anelli, president of the national federation of medical orders, replies to Pro Vita’s objections. Even when the procedure for free birth control pills is completed within the AIFA, “the obligation of a doctor’s prescription will remain”, explains Anelli. Indeed, it is “opportune for the doctor to choose the hormonal active ingredient to be prescribed, on the basis of the characteristics of the woman”.

However, the announced “liberalization” must be ratified by the AIFA board of directors this week. Furthermore, the distribution of the oral contraceptive would take place exclusively in public health facilities. In the meantime, the distribution is already operational in the consultants of five regions and an autonomous province. These are Lazio, Emilia Romagna, Tuscany, Piedmont, Puglia and the Autonomous Province of Trento.

The left-wing parties and movements welcome AIFA’s decision. From the Pd to the Verdi and Sinistra alliance, many speak of a step forward to encourage women’s self-determination. Instead of opposing the social reasons why women do not have children, they suggest, “the means that allow them to defend themselves against these reasons are boycotted”.