Free “pill” – the most senseless objections

So, I’ll give a brief summary of the objections I read on social media, both from healthcare personnel and from outsiders, regarding the free use of the pill, and what I feel like responding to.

“The pill is not a candy, you have to think about it”.

The pill is a drug, it is prescribed by a doctor, the advisability of administration is evaluated, as with all prescription drugs, by the doctor/patient unit.

“We should spend money for women to do ‘their convenience’ when we have more important things.”

The care necessary for the women, who reproduce the species, are the heritage of the community and not individual problems. Planning a pregnancy and not undergoing it at random is the best guarantee we can give children that they have grown up at their best.

“They will only give us the cheapest ones for free because it is public health anyway ..”

Ci will be first, second and third generation pills, it will not be so frequent that a woman will not find the right pill for her in any of these three types.

WHO says to start all women with the relatively cheap second-generation levonorgestrel pills, which are sure to be on the list. Moreover, in the other European countries the choice is much more limited, while we are under pressure from the pharmaceutical industries in absolute freedom trying to dominate the market.

Even with pills that in other countries are considered less safe precisely from the point of view of the coagulation risk, i.e. the possibility of developing a vascular accident while taking them. In France, for example, they no longer reimburse them.

“Women run a serious risk and must be carefully checked with tests before prescribing”.

Le pregnant women run a thousand times higher risk than taking the pill, and unless we know in advance that they are ill, or that they have important pathological inheritances in the family, we do nothing.

“The pill must be prescribed by the gynecologist who knows you well and knows the right pill for you”.

The pill can easily be prescribed directly by the general practitioner, in a personalized way, but there are no tests or preliminary checks that can tell you which one you’ll find better or which one is right for your hormonal balance.

If you have any other objections, write me on FB.

PS. If every time the public health makes a cost/benefit reasoning to make a test or a drug free you start shouting “give us everything, to ‘nfami”, forgive me but in the end we will really have nothing left.

The cost/benefit is very important. Behind the pressure to do everything and give everything there are multinationals and private contracted medicine that are fanning the flames of healthcare consumerism. I’ve been trying to say it for years.. eh”.

