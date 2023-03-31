07:55

Trials practically finished

The rain caused FP2 to end early, practically nobody was able to test qualifying or race pace. At this point, the FP3 become crucial to find theright trim.

07:51

Thrill for Hamilton

Limit control for Hamilton

07:49

Last 10 minutes of rehearsal

The rain is increasing in intensity and the drivers on the track are lapping to check the behavior of the cars in these conditions. At the moment, the fastest under water is Plates.

07:43

Situaizone gum

About rainMario Isola said that: “The new wet will make its debut at Imola, at Paul Ricard, in May, we will test a new Intermedia”.

07:35

Horner’s statements

The RB scares everyonealso in Australia. Horner said that: “We’re here for that, it’s never easy. Doing two braces in the first two races is an incredible result.”

07:31

Ocon tries

Now it’s up to Ocon and Hamilton to test the track with the Intermediate.

07:30

Ferrari and Mercedes on the track

Leclerc e Sainz, with the Softs, and Russell, with the intermediates, are back on track. Just one lap to check the track conditions, they’re already back.

07:26

Times

Let’s use this moment of pause for a time recap:

07:25

It’s raining hard, everyone in the pits

The rain is coming down with more force and in these conditions it makes no sense to ride. Everyone has returned to the pits.

07:15

Leclerc’s time

Leclerc rises in the standings, which climbs up with the yellow ones second positionhalf a second behind Alonso.

07:09

All on track

In fact they are all on track to run as much as possible before the weather spoils plans. Alonso, on media, is currently the fastest with 1:18.887. Sainz and Verstappen follow, always on media. Ocono is fourth, Leclerc is fifth. Perez is currently the only one riding the soft

07:05

It starts raining

Russell reported light rain in turn 3

07:00

Australian GP, ​​FP2 begins

Green light in pit lane, le FP2 of the Australian GP starts now!

06:56

Aston Martin is no longer hiding

He said Michael Crack: “Expectations are high, when you have weekends like ours you have to have them, we expect a lot from ourselves”.

06:50

Weather situation

It starts to rain at Melbourne, but for the whole week the weather threat seems looming. Let’s see how a possible wet race can shuffle the cards.

06:48

Leclerc disappointment

Uncertain situation that can be read entirely in the statements by Leclerc. The Monegasque won’t give up, but he’s aware that it won’t be an easy match.

06:30

Ferrari engine, are you worried about reliability?

In Ferrari, the question of reliability always takes center stage. customer teams, Alfa Romeo and Haasthey unmarked the second PU, and it seems that the same fate will befall Sainz.

06:25

The tests of the Ferraris and the classification

Alonsofourth, confirm it form of Aston Martin. Ferrari, on the other hand, placed Leclerc and Sainz in fifth and sixth places. As for the gaps, only Verstappen appears unapproachable, from Hamiton to Sainz they are all very close.

06:16

How did free practice go 1

Good morning dear fans of Autosprint and well found. Ready to follow the live broadcast of second round of free practice of the Australian GP? While waiting for the single-seaters to get back on track, let’s see how they went free practice 1. Max Verstappen continues to lay down the law, signing the best time. Behind him, there is Hamilton who put his Mercedes in front of Perez.

