The psychologist bonus was one of the most widespread and used bonuses of the last year: strongly desired following the collection of signatures, the facility has helped many people overcome difficult moments. But now there is a method to go to the psychologist for free! Let’s see how in the following article.

The theme of mental health it has become very central, especially following the pandemic, where the constraint to imprisonment has led many Italians to have psychological problems. Following this, the State decided to assist the Italians by preparing the psychologist bonusproviding vouchers to make it less expensive to have health care.

But now thanks to the ASL it could be possible go to the psychologist completely free. Let’s see how to do it in the following article.

Free psychologist: here’s how

Psychologist

Go from psychologist for free it is a dream for many people, as the expenses to be incurred to start a therapeutic path are very high and not everyone can afford them. As we have already said, however, there is a method by which you can go to the psychologist for free without having to pay a euro. This is possible thanks to Asl and their services.

Unfortunately, being the Asl of the regional bodies, the timing and methods change from region to region, therefore it is not possible to establish the same deadlines and characteristics of the service for all.

Psychologist with the ASL: here are the times to go

Psychologist

Let’s see what they are waiting time to go from psychologist for free thanks to Asl. Normally the first session with the psychologist is completely free, but the subsequent sessions will have a variable cost. The change will be given as stated by the regional ASL, which provide for completely different rates on a case-by-case basis.C

Usually you only pay the cost of the ticket, that is 35 eurowhich provides for a variable number of sessions between 5 and 8. The problem with this modality is the waiting times which can be eternally long, as there are not many psychiatrists and psychologists who work in public health.

