What are free radicals, how they act by promoting aging and how they can be fought with adequate nutrition

Anna Castiglioni

We often hear about the preventive power of food on healthespecially when it comes to free radicals and oxidative stress. But do we know what oxidative stress caused by free radicals is? To understand how it works, you must first understand what free radicals are and how they behave.

What are free radicals? — In biochemical terms they are fragments of molecules, in some ways similar to ions, from which they are distinguished because they have neither a positive nor a negative electric charge, but are neutral. The characteristic of free radicals is thehigh reactivity: have a propensity to chemically react with other molecules. But it’s not the only one: the most invasive and visible to the naked eye is the ability to attack cells.

Free radicals and ageing — An example of their intervention is theacceleration of cellular aging processes (such as skin aging), the onset of non-communicable chronic degenerative diseases, such as cardio-vascular diseases, tumors, diabetes, osteoporosis, and the weakening of the immune system. These fragments of molecules have the ability to interfere with the normal functioning of the cell, affecting the nucleus and modifying the DNA. When the production of free radicals is excessive, or the body’s reserve of antioxidants is insufficient, a condition of oxidative stress.

Environmental and behavioral factors — We can distinguish two types of factors causing free radicals. The first is environmental, such as ultraviolet rays from the sun or pollution; the second is behavioral: active and passive smoking, lack of sleep, overweight, stress, drugs. According to the Istituto Superiore della Sanità, “those who follow diets rich in sugars and saturated fats and too low in quantity and quality of micronutrients, those who drink excessive doses of alcohol, those who practice very intense sports, carry out a physically demanding job or are subjected to high psychological stress” are more subject to a condition of oxidative stress. In the case of environmental factors, you can influence, relatively, using a sunscreen cream and avoiding highly polluted areas. Over behavioral factors we undoubtedly have more control. To avoid free radicals there are two actions that we can implement: maintain a healthy lifestyle and take antioxidant substances. See also Diet and Covid-19, the role of nutrition in the development of severe forms

Free radicals: recommended diet — What are the antioxidant substances we have available? As always, nutrition comes to our aid. No supplements are needed, unless prescribed by a doctor. What is necessary, if anything, is to include the famous ones in your diet 5 portions of fruit and vegetables per daypossibly following seasonality and avoiding overly elaborate cooking. In fact, again according to the ISS “it has been observed that cooking and long storage can inactivate some antioxidants found in foods. A typical example is vitamin C, easily degraded during cooking and also very volatile (for which orange juice must be drunk quickly after its preparation in order not to lose a large part of its vitamin C content). Other antioxidant substances, such as vitamin E, are more resistant. Still others, such as the lycopene present in tomatoes, are activated by cooking”.