Free-range eggs | It’s really like this? The things you don’t know

The question of which are the best eggs to buy should be answered with free-range eggs. But pay attention to one detail.

Free-range eggs are they different from those obtained with the different methods foreseen by the industry? By this specific methodology we mean the fact of leaving the hens free as regards their possibility to feed themselves.

There is at their disposal a certain open space within which they can move, feeding on the herbs that grow there or more usually on the birdseed that is left to them every so often.

In short, farms with free-range eggs represent the best possible situation for the animals from which we obtain eggs for use in the food industry. Because this allows the birds in question to be in non-stressful conditions.

Eggs raised on the ground, this is not always the case

The problem is that, although this wording is often mentioned on the egg packs we buy when we go shopping, in reality sometimes it may not be the case. All the fault of some tricks that some companies undertake.

Why? Because evidently this allows them to contain costs, however to the detriment of the welfare of the animals that populate these farms. From an open typology it is possible to switch to a closed one, due to the use of specific enclosures.

There is therefore the transition from a free-range breeding to a completely circumscribed one, and this thing does not help the well-being of the hens at all. They may find this condition both mentally and physically stressful.

It would be just like keeping these beings in captivity, regardless of how awful such situations can be sometimes.

Why respect for animal welfare is important

The subject has always been controversial and has often led many who defend animal rights to take to the streets and raise their voices. The situation is certainly delicate and must be tackled with care.

Keeping farm animals in conditions that are comfortable for them allows you to improve production and also to avoid unpleasant situations that could also have unpleasant implications in terms of images.

But regardless of this, respecting animals is a matter that closely concerns everyone’s morals and should come before any source of income.