Free Screening for Osteoporosis Risk Factors: World Health Day Initiative

Livorno Hospital Offers Free Osteoporosis Screening on World Health Day

Livorno Hospital’s Endocrinology section is offering a free screening to assess the risk factor for developing osteoporosis on Friday, October 20, in celebration of World Health Day. The screening, which is not a medical visit, will take place in room 2 on the first floor of the hospital’s fourth pavilion. Interested individuals can visit the department from 8:30 am to 1:00 pm or from 1:30 pm to 6:00 pm and register at the reception to meet with Dr. Paola Lapi, the initiator of this initiative. The Livorno department serves as the reference center for the Italian Society of Osteoporosis and Diseases of Skeletal Mineral Metabolism (Siommms).

In addition, a toll-free number (800.909.225) provided by the Italian Federation of Osteoporosis and Skeletal Diseases (Fedios) will be available on October 20 and 21 for individuals to request a free telephone consultation with a specialist doctor. Fedios represents and supports individuals diagnosed with osteoporosis across Italy. The theme for this year’s World Health Day, “Build Better Bones,” as promoted by the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF), aims to raise awareness about this global disease. Fedios wants to emphasize the importance of adopting healthy lifestyles, such as proper nutrition, regular physical activity, and recognizing individual risk factors to enhance bone health.

Osteoporosis is a silent condition that initially shows no symptoms and is characterized by the deterioration of bone architecture and a decrease in mineral mass. This weakening of the bones leads to increased fragility and a higher risk of fractures, even from minor trauma. The goal of this initiative is to educate the public on the significance of following a healthy lifestyle and ensuring adequate intake of calcium and vitamin D. Early diagnosis is also crucial in preventing fragility fractures, which are a major complication of osteoporosis.

The Livorno Hospital screening and the telephone consultations aim to improve awareness and access to information about osteoporosis prevention and treatment. By offering these services, the hospital and Fedios hope to empower individuals to take control of their bone health and reduce the impact of osteoporosis in society.