Free screening throughout Italy, possibility until May 22nd

Early diagnosis can make a difference and save lives. In May, tests for STDs are free.

There are countless advantages associated with early diagnosis. Primarily this allows you to access treatment promptly and therefore preserve your state of health. Speaking of sexually transmitted infections, early diagnosis helps limit the further transmission of viruses.

In fact, in the case of HIV, antiretroviral therapies (ART) can not only safeguard the life and health of those affected by avoiding the course towards AIDS. But they also allow the viral load to be suppressed in a short time. In this way the virus is no longer transmissible sexually.

Italy as a positive example

Testing Week has been held in spring (from 15 to 22 May) and in autumn (from 20 to 27 November) since 2013. This involves around fifty countries in the WHO European Region. There are about 740 organizations, NGOs, administrations, public and private social and health services, which give life to the international mobilization for public health. Me too’Italy is at the forefront with the LILA (Italian League for the Fight against AIDS).

It adheres to the initiative by strengthening the offer of anonymous and free rapid tests for HIV, HCV and syphilis. They can be carried out in many Italian cities and for seventeen dates and over fifty hours of voluntary commitment.

LILA makes available, in some offices, free kits for the self test. The aim is to also promote this opportunity for early diagnosis. Furthermore, for some years, there has been a remote support service for those who want to buy them. Among the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) there is that of making at least 95% of people with HIV aware of their serological status.

In addition, ensure that 95% of affected people have access to treatment. Finally, have 95% of all people on ART achieve virologic suppression. LItaly is currently in line with the second and third “95%” while he remains in trouble on the first one. On the one connected to the promotion of the test and the emergence of the undeclared, it is hoped to catch up with future campaigns.

Even for hepatitis C, Italy shows a good example. A very large amount of funding has been allocated to eradicate the hepatitis C virus (HCV). The HCV virus screening is free. The measure is intended for the population born between 1969 and 1989 and for those most at risk.

Among drug addicts and prisoners, but not only, since 5 out of 1000 people who take the test are positive for the hepatitis C virus. The next step concerns further tests and highly effective treatments to eliminate the virus without incurring side effects.

Lapplication of screening, awareness campaigns and free tests they are important resources which, exploited to the fullest, will allow Italy to move towards achieving the elimination of viruses, but also to finally have a conscious approach to sexually transmitted diseases, typical of a civilized country.

