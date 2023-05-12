Free tests for HIV, hepatitis and syphilis from 15 to 22 May – breaking latest news

Free tests for sexually transmitted infections in various Italian cities, from 15 to 22 May, on the occasion of the European Testing Week, to promote the early diagnosis of HIV, viral hepatitis and other diseases. The campaign, promoted by EuroTest, is now in its tenth year and has involved 740 organizations over time, including NGOs, administrations, social services and public and private health services. According to EuroTest in the European Region of WHO (World Health Organization) live two million three hundred thousand people with HIV and, among these, at least one in five does not know they have contracted the virus.

Condyloma (the genital verruca) Pediculosis pubis (or louses)

Testing too late Not only. Those who submit to the test often do it late: in Europe over half of new diagnoses occur when people are already infected with AIDS (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome) or close to this condition. In Italy this percentage exceeds 63%. In our country, among others, the Lila (Italian League for the fight against AIDS) and the Spallanzani Institute of Rome participate in the European Testing Week. La Lila will strengthen the offer of anonymous and free tests for HIV, hepatitis and syphilis with 17 dates in eight cities (Bari, Cagliari, Como, Florence, Livorno, Milan, Turin and Trento). In some Lila locations it will be possible to collect free self test kits, to also promote this opportunity for early diagnosis. By clicking HERE, and selecting «Italy» in the «country» field, you can see the list of Italian Centers participating in the initiative.

Early diagnosis AIDS is still present: in Italy they are registered 1,800 cases each yearcompared to one and a half million new infections in the world. Medicines today allow the patient to lead an almost normal life, including sexual lifebut only on condition that the disease is diagnosed early: for this reason it is very important to spread among the sexually active population, especially the younger ones, a culture of prevention and constant check with tests. «An early diagnosis of HIV can change your life and enable you to immediately implement effective therapy – has explained Francesco Vaia, general manager of Spallanzani -. National reference center, Inmi Spallanzani promotes a quick, absolutely free and anonymous screening on HIV, hepatitis and syphilis. Knowing and preventing is fundamental ».