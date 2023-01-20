A Roma, artists who are entering the world of acting have the opportunity to sign up for the free training sessions “Gym of actors”.

The initiative is promoted by collecting Artists 7607 and the meetings are directed by Paolo Sassanelli, Salvo Traina and Davis Tagliaferro.

Here is all the information and how to participate in the free appointments dedicated to actors and actresses.

FREE TRAINING “ACTORS GYM” ROME

The collecting Artisti 7607, therefore, renews the appointments of the “Palestra Attori”, free meetings aimed at to all actors who want to train to practice the trade.

Initiative matters over 380 subscribers and the presence of about 25/30 actors per meeting.

The meetings of the Gym began in 2019 and there were several actors and professionals who took part: Elio Germano, Ronn Moss, Massimiliano Bruno, Stefano Accorsi, Alessandro Benvenuti are among the most famous names.

I BEGINNERS

In addition to the appointments scheduled for the advancedin this year 2022/2023 the meetings aimed at the beginnersthat is dedicated to actors and actresses who have completed the training course and yes enter the world of work.

The training for beginners will be coordinated according to two themes:

making a self tape essential for access to the world of work;

essential for access to the world of work; contemporary drama (and I work with the Camera), to be represented in a cinematographic key through the support of technological devices.

The participants, who will be shown at the same time the best techniqueswill be bearers of their past training in function of future work.

HOW THE MEETINGS ARE ORGANIZED

The meetings are scheduled every Monday, from 11.00 to 14.00 for beginners e from 15.00 to 19.00 for advanced students and will be held in the free spaces of the Test Room in Via dei Salumi in Trastevere (Rome).

HOW TO PARTICIPATE

To participate in the free training courses in Rome “Palestra Actors” or to request information, you must send your curriculum vitae with photo to the email address: [email protected]indicating in the subject “Beginners Gym Participation”.

Further information on free training in Rome for actors can be found on the Artisti 7607 website, in the ‘Training’ section.

OTHER TRAINING COURSES AND HOW TO STAY INFORMED

