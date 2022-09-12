On the occasion of the world heart day, Fondazione Onda (the National Observatory on Women’s and Gender Health) promotes one or more days dedicated to clinical and diagnostic services (consultations, visits and instrumental examinations) in the hospitals belonging to the ‘Bollino Rosa Project’ to inform and raise awareness among the population on the prevention and treatment of certain pathologies. Aoup also adheres with i following exams: cardiological visits, 12-lead electrocardiogram, resting echocardiogram. On 27, 28 and 29 September, from 8 to 13 and from 14 to 19, at the Cisanello hospital, Building 10 – Departmental Section of Cardiac Surgery, 1st floor, scale B1, clinic nr. 174. Reservation is mandatory at the numbers 050 995253 or 050 995251 (from 9 to 12.30 from Monday to Friday), or by writing an email to: [email protected] (in chronological order until all available places are available).

Screening with echocolor doppler examination of the abdominal aorta, possible echocolor doppler in peripheral arteries, possible vascular surgery consultancy where necessary: ​​on September 28, from 8:30 to 13:30 and from 14 to 18:30, also at Building 10 , 2nd floor – Vascular Surgery Operating Unit (clinics / meeting room). Screening, by the Cardiology 1, Vascular Surgery and Pneumology Operating Units, is reserved for patients over 50 years of age, with priority to men, smokers and non-smokers, without a previous diagnosis of abdominal aortic aneurysm. Patients with positive screening (in addition to vascular surgery consultancy), if smokers, will be offered an interview with a pulmonologist for possible inclusion in the smoking cessation program, constituting the main risk factor for the pathology of the abdominal aorta. It is mandatory to book (subject to availability of places) at the number: 050 996975 (from 10 to 13 from Monday to Friday or by writing to the email address: [email protected] specifying ‘Open week Vascular diseases’) .