Freedom for designers! – BMC presents starting points for future-oriented regional healthcare

Berlin – In the coalition agreement and in planned legislative projects, the federal government announced that it would strengthen regional health care. The BMC supports this project, which must offer local initiatives momentum and freedom for tailor-made and innovative supply concepts. Regionalization is the lever to resolve the existing backlog of reforms in the healthcare system “from below”. To this end, the BMC proposes solutions that do not require new institutions or additional financial resources.

“The key to a future-oriented restructuring of healthcare lies with the local actors. In many places, health insurance companies and partners in care have already proven that they can develop innovative solutions for care needs. We have to use their creative power,” explains BMC CEO Prof. Dr. Lutz Hager. In addition to those involved in patient care, this also included nursing, municipalities and districts, associations, the social infrastructure or partners with digital offers.

Many projects currently under discussion, such as the hospital structure reform, the planned health kiosks and primary care centers or coordinating patient guides, rely on regional implementation. However, the region as an active shaper has not yet been included in the government plans. “Regionalization requires a structural reform that goes beyond mere funding programs and has to be long-term. The instruments that enable regional partners to create new supply routes and structures are still lacking,” says Hager. “Anyone who wants regional supply must also provide the necessary toolbox and trust the local players to find their own tailor-made solutions.”

The BMC presents this toolbox in the form of seven starting points that enable regional supply contracts with degrees of freedom, their own forms of remuneration and reliable framework conditions. “Regionalization promotes a culture of collaboration for connected, population-oriented and adaptable healthcare at the height of digital possibilities. To do this, the local players need a legally secure and reliable basis that, above all, allows deviations from nationwide regulations,” Hager concludes.

__________________________

The BMC position paper “Better regional – How the regionalization of healthcare can succeed” is available for download at:

The content of the concept will be presented within the framework of a digital BMC Spotlight with Prof. Dr. Lutz Hager and the BMC board member Dr. Carola Reimann (AOK-Bundesverband) on Tuesday, May 23 at 5 p.m presented and discussed. If you are interested in participating, please send an e-mail to Nicole Diehlmann ([email protected]) by Tuesday, 12 noon.

Last week, the BMC, together with the Federal Association of Doctor, Practice and Health Networks (AdA), the German Society for Integrated Care (DGIV) and the Network of German Health Regions (NDGR), issued the call “Dare to do more for health – regionalization is an opportunity for sustainable care” published, in which the institutions formulated common guiding principles for the implementation of regionalization. Download at:

About the BMC

The Bundesverband Managed Care eV (BMC) is a pluralistic association that is committed to the further development of the health system in terms of sustainable, quality-assured and patient-oriented care. The more than 230 members of the BMC represent almost the entire range of stakeholders in the healthcare sector. More information about the BMC can be found at