Freedom from itching: fast relief at the push of a button thanks to the new …

The skin is the largest sensory organ in humans. It protects against injuries and infections, regulates our body temperature and water balance. But it can also cause great concern, namely when chronic or acute itching – also Pruritus called – is a problem. For almost every seventh German*[1] and 16.8% of employed people[2] is this reality Itching is a major burden for those affected in everyday life, for example they scratch themselves sore or can no longer sleep properly. This can have a negative impact on the psyche and quality of life and even lead to depression and suicidal thoughts.[3] Effective treatment is therefore not only important for physical but also for psychological well-being. The thermotherapy device epiivo® is an innovative and discreet solution that uses heat to provide fast and effective relief from acute and chronic itching.

itching is a widespread problem that affects around 7% of Germans every year and can cause a great deal of suffering.[4,5] Acute itching is triggered, for example, by insect bites or contact allergies and usually subsides again after a short time. If it lasts six weeks or longer, it is called chronic itching. The possible causes can be varied. So it can be a symptom of inflammation, allergies and other underlying diseases such. B. diabetes or a malfunction of the kidneys occur. In addition, itching can also be caused as a side effect of taking medication or by parasite infestation.

There is no universal standard therapy that treats all itching disorders with their various causes equally well. However, treatment is recommended in any case.[6] Those affected often try unconsciously to relieve the unpleasant or even tormenting skin sensation by scratching for a short time. However, this knee-jerk behavior often leads to injuries to the skin and, as a result, to infections or inflammation that trigger itching again. A never-ending itch-scratch cycle develops, which must be broken at all costs. For this purpose, mibeTec GmbH has developed the thermotherapy device epiivo®, a modern medical product for the symptomatic treatment of acute and chronic itching with the help of heat.

Chemical-free treatment for itching – also for sensitive skin of children and allergy sufferers

epiivo® is a thermal therapy device that, due to its handiness, is very well suited for use at home and for mobile use on the go, as one user confirms: “If necessary, you can always use it in between, as it can be used at any time due to its small size. and is ready to hand.” epiivo® is very easy to use and requires no prior technical knowledge. “The application is very simple, safe and hygienic,” says another epiivo® user. Depending on your needs, you can choose between two temperature levels (approx. 47 °C or approx. 49 °C). If itching occurs, the treatment surface made of skin-friendly ceramic is placed on the affected area of ​​skin. By pressing the start button, epiivo® heats up to the selected temperature. As soon as this is reached, the 5-second treatment begins. If the area continues to itch, the same area of ​​skin can be treated again with a 2-minute break. Relief of the itching is noticeable immediately after application due to the heat effect. In addition, epiivo® offers further advantages:

Chemical-free treatment: epiivo® creates a heat stimulus that alleviates the symptoms physically and not chemically.

Dermatologically tested: The thermal therapy device is also suitable for allergy sufferers.

Discreet and mobile application: epiivo® can be used compactly and silently at home and on the go.

Sustainable: Up to 250 uses are possible with a fully charged battery. This is rechargeable with a USB charging function.

The working principle from epiivo®: fight the itch with heat

Itching is triggered by various substances, so-called pruritogens, which include, for example, histamines.[7] They dock to certain skin receptors and trigger a nerve impulse that the brain feels as itching. Other stimuli, such as B. a heat treatment, are also perceived by these receptors. Excessive heat from 42 °C represents a counterstimulus for the body. This is interpreted by our brain as a warning signal of possible skin damage and is therefore considered particularly important information. Therefore, the stimulus generated by the heat is prioritized over the itch. The heat overrides or suppresses the transmission of the itch signal and thus relieves the itch in the long term.[8] epiivo® makes use of this active principle when the affected area of ​​skin is treated with the heated contact surface. Users do not have to fear injuries from the heat, as the medical product developed and manufactured in Germany has a 3-stage safety system.

Safe to use, proven to be effective and well tolerated

Die Efficacy of epiivo® was examined and confirmed in a scientific study at the Clinic for Dermatology, Venereology and Allergology at the Charité in Berlin. Rapid and immediate relief of the itching after the heat treatment with epiivo® was shown. This study also demonstrated good tolerability.[9] This was also confirmed by the dermatological institute Dermatest in the context of application observations in patients with psoriasis and neurodermatitis.[10,11] In addition, epiivo® received the seal of approval from the European Center for Allergy Research Foundation (ECARF).[12] As a non-invasive and drug-free heat treatment, epiivo® can also rule out complications such as allergic reactions. The thermotherapy device is therefore also suitable for long-term treatment.

epiivo® has been over since April 2023 Amazon and available in pharmacies.

For more information about epiivo® go to www.epiivo.de.

About the medical device manufacturer mibeTec GmbH

mibeTec GmbH is a company of the Dermapharm Group that specializes in the manufacture of high-quality medical products and stands for innovative products “Made in Germany”. As an expert in thermal therapy for the targeted local treatment of the skin with concentrated heat, mibeTec offers a chemical-free therapeutic approach to improve people’s quality of life. The products have been successfully marketed since 2006 and are now available in 25 countries worldwide. The thermal therapy device epiivo®, which has been available since April 2023, is the third product from mibeTec that is based on the thermal principle. In addition to the well-known thermal bite away®, which is used for the symptomatic treatment of insect bites, mibeTec also produces herpotherm®, a heat pen to relieve herpes symptoms.

