by Anna Marchetti Without heating and hot water, the new gymnasium adjacent to the elementary school of Carrara-Cuccurano, inaugurated just over a year ago. “Hundreds of children (in the morning the gym is used for school activities, in the afternoon for extra activities) are forced into the cold – denounce the Northern League councilors, Luca Serfilippi, Marianna Magrini, Gianluca Ilari and Luigi Scopelliti – due to the malfunctioning of the thermal system: for months they have been forced to play sports without heating”. In addition to the pupils of the school, there are around 200 young athletes, including judo, volleyball, basketball and gymnastics, who attend the structure in the afternoon during the week, also forced to deal with the cold. The fault seems to concern the boiler which has a two-year guarantee. “We have been in this situation for about ten days – points out Enrico Nicolelli, president of the Olimpia gymnastics company which has managed the structure since February 1st – We immediately notified the Municipality and reported the fault to the toll-free number in charge. We hope that the technicians will intervene as soon as possible. The gym is well insulated and until last week the visitors did not notice the lack of heating, now the situation has changed”….