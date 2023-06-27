Freezing oocytes to become a mother later: but how many succeed?

Eggs are frozen when you are young to give yourself the chance to have a child later in life. When a partner arrives, economic and job stability. Social freezing – as it is called to distinguish it instead from freezing to preserve fertility for medical reasons, before a therapy that would compromise it – is a more or less widespread practice, in some countries it is even companies that offer freezing to employees, and those who think badly believe they do it only to avoid pregnancies and absences of younger women rather than out of generosity.

