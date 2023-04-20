Freight train derails in Florence. Also delays in high speed

breaking latest news – Traffic interrupted between Firenze Castello and Bologna following the derailment of a carriage of a freight train, which occurred between Sesto Fiorentino and Firenze Castello. The infrastructure, explains Fs, was damaged following the event that it has not caused any consequences on people.

The high-speed services on the Milan-Rome and Venice-Rome lines and on the Florence-Prato-Viareggio regional line are involved in the interruption. In the north direction some high speed connections are guaranteed up to Florence and in the south direction up to Bologna. The Rfi technicians are at work but it will take several hours before traffic returns to normal, which will remain complex for the next few hours with the partial and total cancellation of trips high-speed and regional. Inconveniences for users are recorded in various railway stations.

Indeed, the accident caused serious damage to the infrastructure and it will take time to carry out the necessary works.

