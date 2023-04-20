Home » Freight train derails in Florence. Also delays in high speed
Health

Freight train derails in Florence. Also delays in high speed

by admin

breaking latest newsTraffic interrupted between Firenze Castello and Bologna following the derailment of a carriage of a freight train, which occurred between Sesto Fiorentino and Firenze Castello. The infrastructure, explains Fs, was damaged following the event that it has not caused any consequences on people.

The high-speed services on the Milan-Rome and Venice-Rome lines and on the Florence-Prato-Viareggio regional line are involved in the interruption. In the north direction some high speed connections are guaranteed up to Florence and in the south direction up to Bologna. The Rfi technicians are at work but it will take several hours before traffic returns to normal, which will remain complex for the next few hours with the partial and total cancellation of trips high-speed and regional. Inconveniences for users are recorded in various railway stations.

Indeed, the accident caused serious damage to the infrastructure and it will take time to carry out the necessary works. Due to the interruption, delays and cancellations there are also high-speed services on the Milan-Rome and Venice-Rome lines and on the Florence-Prato-Viareggio regional line. In the north direction some high speed connections are guaranteed up to Florence and in the south direction up to Bologna.

Go to the article

See also  How to protect the kidneys and why they are important for health: advice and tests to do

You may also like

Tax return: Are you retiring in 2023? You...

Balneari, the EU Court: Italian concessions cannot be...

Dental health: How periodontitis and diabetes are related

Thalassemia, investigated the use of direct oral anticoagulants...

A substance used in food cans is bad...

Limit losses Piazza Affari – Borsa Italiana

Tumor cells: Cnr identifies new molecule

Addiction to drugs and medicines, the US approves...

Hypothesis of sanctions against unfounded complaints to doctors...

In the Caserta area the most powerful Tac...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy