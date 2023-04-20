Freight train goes off the rails in Florence, the railway lines for Bologna (including TAV) are interrupted – breaking latest news

The railway traffic is discontinued today in Florence and Bologna because of derailment of some wagons of a freight train in Firenze Castello station: he made it known in a press release from the Italian railway network (RFI), specifying that the accident caused damage but no injuries.

Interrupted lines for Bologna

«Train traffic is interrupted between Florence and Bologna both on the ad line High speed, both on the historic one due to the derailment of some wagons of a freight train in the Firenze Castello station – reads the note -. Svio which caused damage to the infrastructure, but no consequences to people ». According to what was leaked, it could take a few hours to restore normal circulation. However, the causes that led to the derailment of the wagons of the convoy are still unclear.

Slow traffic on the whole network

Due to the stop on the route Florence-Bolognameanwhile, rail traffic is piling up delays all over the Net, moreover at the vigil of a long bridge for which intense flows of travelers are expected.