French fries extend life: a study confirms it

French fries are good for health, the belief of many becomes reality: an important study confirms everything.

How many times did the guys say that, but no one believed them. French fries lengthen life: it seemed impossible even to think, instead the assumption is reality. Ask Sintef, the Norwegian Research Institute, which not only affirms how much French fries are good for your health but it demonstrates – with precise canons and certain precautions – how much they can actually lengthen life.

Fried potatoes are good for health (ANSA)

Surely for many they make her happier, especially after weeks of dieting, but it’s not a matter of taste. Or rather: not only. It is a quality factor: the Research Institute states that French fries produce acrylamide which is linked to cancer. The less it is produced in cooking, the better it is, but how can this phenomenon be prevented?

Fried potatoes are good for your health: it depends on the acrylamide

It depends on the type of potato, to make french fries it is advisable to use a more mature type of raw material. New potatoes, so to speak, have a greater quantity of sugar which facilitates the production of acrylamide. Having established this, then, it’s all a question of dosage: scientific research has even traced the best recipe based on dosage and quantity.

Chips can improve health (ANSA)

There is a type of french fries that is even medically recommended. Without exaggerating, responsibly, but it is possible to consume it with greater serenity. It’s all a matter of compensation between sucrose and aspartitic acid in the contents inside. Measuring these factors at home is possible using a blood sugar meter, found in any local pharmacy, and checking the glucose present in the potato.

Having established this, it is important to change the cooking method so that sucrose and aspartitic acid do not produce acrylamide above the danger levels. Otherwise it is easier to run into a certain type of pathology. So pleasure becomes a burden: avoiding this – with a little forethought – is not only possible, but also strongly recommended.

