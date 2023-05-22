Home » French fries recall at Penny is extended again – more batches affected
Health

French fries recall at Penny is extended again – more batches affected

by admin
French fries recall at Penny is extended again – more batches affected

More batches affected: French fries recall at Penny will be expanded again

A French fries manufacturer has to expand a recall. Remnants of printer ink were found in the products sold by Penny.



The North Rhine-Westphalian company Prima Menu Vertriebs GmbH & Co.KG is recalling two types of fries because of possible residues of printing ink. It cannot be ruled out that individual bowls contained small residues of blue printing ink that should not be eaten, as the company announced at the end of April.

The products were sold at the discounter Penny. According to the company, the recall is purely as a precaution. Prima Menu Vertriebs GmbH&Co.KG regrets the inconvenience and apologizes to the consumers affected.

French fries recall: Another batch affected

According to the information, the products “Mike Mitchell’s Tex Mex Pommes” (L23087, best before date 03/2024) and “Mike Mitchell’s Chili Cheese Pommes” (L23088 best before date 03/2024) were initially affected by the recall.

As has now become known, both products are also the MHD 04/2024 affected by the recall and should also no longer be consumed. Buyers can return the goods at the place of purchase.

The original for this post “French fries recall at Penny is extended again” comes from chip.de.

CHIP/dpa

