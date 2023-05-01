French fries, shock discovery: “Don’t eat them” | What do they cause

What world would it be without french fries? Adults and children like them, cooked at home or bought in a fast-food restaurant, in chips or stick format. Yet we often hear that they hurt. Not just to the body, though.

One last discovery throw aominous shadow of danger on this food much loved and sought after all over the world. Frying in seed oil or palm oil makes this dish particularly fatty and caloric. In general, then, the french fries they are a poorly digestible food, harmful for those suffering from gastritis, ulcers and gastroesophageal reflux. What else? Of course: the fries have a high glycemic index and contain too much bad cholesterol.

It certainly doesn’t end there. For some time, it has already been demonstrated that bad frying can even contaminate french fries making them carcinogenic. To all these problems, however, something unsuspected and equally frightening is added. Another bad news for french fries lovers comes from China.

A research conducted by Zhejiang Universitypublished in the prestigious PNAS magazine, has in fact highlighted yet another damage to health from the consumption of this delicious dish, loved all over the world. Besides being bad for your stomach, heart and weight, potato chips would do too bad for the soul!

Research conducted on a large population of 140,728 people revealed that frequent consumption of fried foods, especially French fries (both bagged and freshly fried), is associated with a 12% higher risk for appearance of anxiety and 7% for the depression.

Such bad consequences, according to research, would be more marked among male and younger consumers. It is also interesting to understand the mechanism underlying these negative effects, that is, the cause that makes french fries something extremely dangerous for mental health. The negative element is called acrilamide.

The answer is offered by a second experimental study conducted on zebrafish. This research has shown that long-term exposure to acrylamide, a food contaminant found in fried foodsworsens behaviors associated with anxiety and depression.

The fish that have taken more acrylamide avoid light and tend to cling to the edges of the containers in which they live. In biological terms, acrylamide reduces the expression of a gene that regulates the permeability of the blood-brain barrier. And chronic exposure to acrylamide alters the metabolism of lipids in the brain, which play an important role in the development of symptoms of anxiety and depression. It should not be forgotten that due to their thermal treatment at very high temperatures, French fries (both fresh and those in bags) contain various molecules that tend to be harmful to health.