Headache frequent are linked to physical changes in the brain. A new study from the University of California has found this out. Researchers analyzed 25 brain scans and identified that migraine sufferers have certain fluid-rich areas in the brain. For experts, the problem could therefore be due to a malfunction in the “drainage of fluids” or in the elimination of waste.

Migraine, what is it

The migraines they are severe headaches that cause shooting pain with the characteristic “throbbing head”, nausea, weakness and sensitivity to light. The symptoms can last for days and in the most serious cases even prevent normal work activities. It is estimated that 37 million people in the United States suffer from migraines and that it costs the US economy an estimated $11 billion a year.

The Study: Abnormalities in the Brain Reported

The research examined the brains of 25 people between the ages of 25 and 60. All were healthy and did not have cognitive impairment, a brain tumor or suffered from any known psychological problems. Ten participants had chronic migraines for more than two weeks a month, another ten had episodic migraines (less than two weeks a month). The two groups were compared with five age-matched “controllers” who were not migraine sufferers.

Brain scans showed that migraine sufferers have “more enlarged perivascular spaces (fluid-filled pockets).” These pockets of fluid were mostly found “in the semi-oval centrum,” the central area under the cerebral cortex.

A possible cure?

“In people with chronic migraine and episodic migraine without aura, there are significant changes in the perivascular spaces of a brain region called the semioval center,” he explained. Wilson Xu, a neurology researcher at the University of California, Los Angeles who led the research. These are changes that have never been reported before and could indicate a problem in the brain’s fluid elimination system (glymphatic system).

“Studying how they contribute to migraines could help us better understand the complexities of how migraines occur” and of course fight them.

The findings will be presented today at the Radiological Society of North America’s annual conference in Chicago, Illinois.

