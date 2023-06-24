Frequent headaches in pregnancy: natural remedies

The useful remedies to defeat the headache in pregnancy without the use of drugs. Here’s how to ease the symptoms.

During pregnancy, women may experience different symptoms that are closely related to their condition. Among the various problems, one not to be underestimated is the headache. The intensity of the pain can vary, however, in the case of particularly intense disturbances, it is difficult to find the right solution.

Most of the medicines, in fact, appear incompatible with the development of the child. Doctors recommend avoiding such intakes because of the possible side effects. What to do, then, when you find yourself battling a pounding headache? Fortunately, there are gods non-pharmacological remedies to try to remedy this unfortunate situation.

The nightmare of pregnancy headaches: solutions to get rid of symptoms without drugs

During pregnancy, hasty decisions should never be made, especially when your own health and that of the baby is at stake. Before doing anything, it is advisable to consult your doctor to make sure you are not facing any potential dangers.

Headaches can have different causes and, for this reason, before using the remedies described, it is essential to avoid underlying pathologies. In the absence of serious conditions and with the approval of the gynecologist, it is possible to adopt some useful remedies to reduce the symptoms.

Remedies for headaches in pregnancy – tantasalute.it

The first valid aid comes from the world of herbal teas. Chamomile and valerian have a calming and soothing effect. Since the most common type of headache during pregnancy is tension headache, taking the products mentioned helps to relax the muscles and release accumulated stress. With the addition a massage with essential oil, at the base of the neck, can prove decisive. Even if these are external products, remember to be well aware of what you are using due to the skin’s ability to absorb the substances.

Obviously, one element to pay attention to is your diet. It would be preferable toexclusion of excessively caloric foods in order not to burden the body and avoid the increase in blood sugar. A light and balanced diet, especially at dinner, also allows you to rest more easily.

As the months go on and the baby bump grows, it can be difficult to find the right sleeping position. Insomnia, in addition to generating a certain nervousness, can be the cause of annoying pains in eyes and head. For this purpose, you can take supplements which help regulate body functions and the sleep-wake cycle, such as magnesium.

