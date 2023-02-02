On average the vast majority of people have to urinate from the q’sfour to eight times during the day, but there is no “right” number. The frequency of enuresis is in fact influenced by many factors, not only by how much you drink, but also by what types of fluids you are drinking: caffeine and alcohol are irritating for the bladder, so much so that the urge comes more often (nighttime urination after drinking a beer with dinner is an example typical). Peeing about 8 times in the day is still average. Even getting up once during the night is considered “normal”. During long car journeys, the inconvenience of having to stop just to go to the bathroom certainly contributes to the perception of having to go too many times compared to being at home or in the office where the bathroom is close at hand.