Fresh air improves laryngospasm in children – Nutrition

If the child suffers from croup, a very frequent disorder in the little ones in the winter months, a walk in the open air, in the cold, can help improve the symptoms, while waiting for the therapy to take effect. It is the result of a study coordinated by the Children’s Hospital of Geneva and published in the journal Pediatrics.





Croup is one of the most frequent causes of respiratory distress in children in the first 2-3 years of life. It is caused by viral infections and is characterized by a narrowing of the upper airways which has among the typical manifestations the so-called barking or ‘seal’ cough.





The research involved 118 children with an average age of 32 months who were taken to the emergency room because of croup. After the cortisone-based therapy was administered, the doctors took half of them outside, at a temperature below 10 degrees, while the other half remained inside the hospital. Children who took a walk outdoors were twice as likely to experience improvement in symptoms within the next 30 minutes. Within an hour, however, the children who remained inside also achieved the same result.





“This randomized controlled trial supports the benefits of outdoor cold air exposure on croup symptoms in children with mild to moderate croup in the first 30 minutes before onset of steroid action,” the researchers conclude.



