Duration and temperature of storage are two key factors to be able to eat fish safely. In general terms, fish, if stored at room temperature, tends to damage its flesh in a short time. More or less after two days after the death of the animal it becomes impossible to consume it. Effective storage can keep fish up to a week when kept at 0 degrees. When frozen, it can last much longer.

How to store fish

The sensitivity of fish to temperature is related to the nature of the its composition. This varies between the different species also in relation to the aquatic environment in which they live, but it requires that there are colonies of bacteria located above all in the external part of the animal and its intestine. These bacteria proliferate after the death of the animal and if this process is not arrested through the low temperatures, the meat of the fish soon deteriorates.

For this reason, as soon as the fish is purchased, it is necessary to find out how to keep it and, if possible, how much time has passed between fishing and its purchase, also in terms of subsequent consumption. The evisceration of the fish is very important because in the digestive tract there can be concentrations of germs that can reproduce. With the risk, if consumed, of gastroenteritis.

When to avoid eating fish

If you suspect bacterial contamination of a fish, a nose can help. The smell of fish is essential in this regard. If you perceive even a slight smell of ammoniathere is a signal that the germs have developed in high quantities and that food should not be consumed.

The action of the germs in the meat can favor the release of histamine and therefore give similar allergic reactions which cause stomach pains and small manifestations on the skin after consuming the fish.

How to recognize if the fish is fresh

To understand if the fish is fresh pay attention to these details: the fish must remain rigid in a vertical position, when you press with a finger the imprint does not remain, the eye is shiny and protrudes outwards, the gills are red, the scales must be reddish and not gray and the head should not be stained with blood.

“Daily Health Pills” is the DiLei TakeCare podcast series, edited by Federico Mereta. In each episode we talk about prevention, cures and good habits.

