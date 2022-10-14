When dealing with meat it is very essential to know how to recognize a good cut and, above all, to understand if it is fresh or not to avoid giving in to scams.

A diet to be as balanced as possible needs all kinds of nutrients, which means that it must be made up not only of carbohydrates, fiber and minerals but also of proteins. Although in fact very often some tend to demonize meat, it is a fundamental food in a complete diet.

Obviously, however, we must be very careful to avoid running into poor quality products – which not only taste bad but could also negatively affect our well-being. So let’s see how to recognize one fresh meat to avoid running into one he cons.

Quality meat, how to recognize it

Usually when you buy meat at the supermarket, the history of that particular cut is compulsorily marked on thepan label. From the origin through the packaging date to the expiry date up to the most appropriate storage methods.

In fact, a law establishes that all these details must necessarily appear on the product packaging or the retailer can face high fines to say the least. This same obligation, however, does not “apply” to butchers, where it is in any case mandatory to keep sheets that certify the same details but which do not necessarily have to be exposed to the public.

How to recognize fresh meat in a butcher’s shop

If, therefore, butchers are not required to display labels containing all the information on the cut of meat that the customer intends to buy, how can the customer understand if the product is fresh?

There are signs that come directly from the flesh and that it is not difficult to distinguish. First of all, a fresh product is recognized for its particularly bright color; if a slice or steak has a particularly dark pigmentation or, on the contrary, excessively faded, it is meat that has been frozen for too long or kept on the counter for too long (and therefore is not particularly fresh).

Likewise, the consistency plays a fundamental role; a fresh cut will be compact and consistent, if instead the product tends to fall apart in your hands it is not exactly fresh.

Lastly, let yourself be “conditioned” by your nose as well; a quality slice stands out for its smell delicate and perceptible only by getting very close to it. On the contrary, if even from a distance it has a pungent odor, it means that the meat is already in the process of decomposition.

