It can also happen to those who have been studying for several years, but it is more likely to affect those in the first year. Those in university can (almost certainly) put their soul in peace. Sooner or later (sooner rather than later) he will get a good “freshman” influence. A “disease” typical of students in the first semester of study. But what are the causes of freshman flu and what symptoms does it include? Here’s everything you need to know.

First of all, it is not a medical term. It is a name by which a typical (and terrible) cold that affects a particular group of people is known. First-year students, in fact. Illness is a combination of physical and psychological factors, which can upset the immune system and cause health problems for up to a couple of weeks in a row.

THE CAUSES OF THE INFLUENZA

Freshman flu is usually caused by a combination of causes, including:

Lack of sleep – Students experience severe sleep deprivation in the first weeks of the new experience due to both the new type of lifestyle and the multiple opportunities for new socialization.

Alcohol – Excessive use of alcohol (perhaps during moments of socialization) can over time weaken the immune system.

Stress – Starting college for the first time can be a stressful experience and cause nostalgia or anxiety.

Eating unhealthy – Many students tend to change their eating habits, often lowering the quality of the food they ate at home.

I SYMPTOMS

There are many freshman flu symptoms that are similar to the common cold and the flu. Here are the main ones: sudden high temperature, joint pain, fatigue, dry cough, sore throat, headache, difficulty sleeping, loss of appetite, abdominal pain, feeling unwell.

THE REMEDIES

But how to prevent it (and cure it)?

Stick to a healthy diet – When you have freshman flu, it’s important to get plenty of vitamin C in your diet to boost your immune system.

Increase your water intake – The flu can often get worse due to dehydration, so make sure you drink plenty.

Use of paracetamol or ibuprofen – While there is no specific cure, pain relievers like acetaminophen can make symptoms more bearable. And – of course – all flu remedies are fine.

Get enough sleep – If you are sleep deprived, your flu symptoms may be worse, so make sure you get enough sleep to relax.

Hygiene – To prevent the dreaded flu from returning, use an antibacterial hand sanitizer to kill germs.

Of course, the most appropriate thing to do is to contact the family doctor immediately.