A varied and balanced diet is important to ensure the supply of all necessary nutrients. But what if you can’t get enough nutrients through food? Older and chronically ill people in particular often have problems with food intake or do not eat enough. In the case of existing or imminent malnutrition, Fresubin® Drinks can help to supply the body with nutrients and give it new strength. In particular, the yoghurt-fresh flavors of the high-calorie, protein-rich liquid food are wonderfully refreshing on warm spring days and provide the energy you need. Read here what makes Fresubin® so special and discover two simple recipes for spring-fresh delicacies with the yoghurt-like Fresubin® YODRINKs.

Many people have problems with food intake, for example the elderly or people with chronic diseases such as cancer, lung diseases such as COPD or inflammatory bowel diseases. Neurological diseases such as Parkinson’s or dementia as well as operations can also make nutrition difficult.

Without enough nutrients, there is a risk of malnutrition, sometimes with serious consequences. These include, among others:

a weakened immune system (increased susceptibility to infections)

Weight loss to underweight

Decreased muscle mass and strength (may affect various organs, affecting breathing and digestion)

increased risk of various diseases

impaired wound healing

Tiredness, feeling of weakness and listlessness

decreased quality of life

If you suspect that you may be affected by malnutrition, please seek medical advice.

In the event of an imminent or already existing undersupply of nutrients, countermeasures should be taken at an early stage in order to prevent the serious consequences of a nutrient deficiency. However, this is often not possible through normal nutrition, for example because eating causes pain or other difficulties, or because the appetite is impaired. Even if a sufficient amount of food is not consumed overall, malnutrition can occur.

As a high-calorie and protein-rich drink, Fresubin® can help these patients to supply the body with the nutrients it needs. Due to the high nutrient density, comparatively small amounts are sufficient to cover the daily requirement for calories, protein, vitamins and trace elements.

Thanks to their liquid consistency, Fresubin® Drinks can also help those affected to regain their strength if, for example, swallowing difficulties or pain when chewing make it difficult to eat solid food. For many of those affected, drinking food not only means more energy and quality of life, but also a plus in joie de vivre.

If there is no or limited ability to eat adequately, Fresubin® Drinks can also be prescribed as fully balanced drinking food, i.e. they can be prescribed by a doctor at the expense of the statutory health insurance companies. Just ask at your next visit to the doctor or at the pharmacy.

Fresubin® offers a wide range of different products and flavors that can be used to counteract malnutrition. The Fresubin® drinking food not only contributes to the supply of energy and protein, but also provides all vital micronutrients.

In spring they are particularly happy Fresubin® YODRINKs with a fresh yoghurt taste great popularity: in the varied flavors raspberry, apricot-peach and lemon, the nutritious drinks provide energy and help to regain strength. Slightly sour and therefore pleasantly refreshing, just two bottles provide 600 kcal (1.5 kcal/ml) and 30 g of high-quality protein (7.5 g/100 ml). In addition, they cover almost the entire daily requirement for vitamins and trace elements.

The application is easy: the drinking food is ready to eat and is ideal as a snack or for on the go, but also for the preparation of meals and desserts or as a tasty addition to a wide variety of dishes. Thanks to the ergonomically shaped drinking bottle with the practical screw cap, Fresubin® YODRINKs are easy to handle – they are easy to open and resealable. The user-friendly design also allows you to see the information on protein and calorie content at a glance.

The Fresubin® YODRINKs deliver great energy in small sips.

In addition to the mentioned drinks with a yoghurt-like taste, there is a large selection of other tasty Fresubin® variants. These include, for example, the 2 KCAL drinks in the fruity flavors of lemon, apricot-peach and forest fruit, the savory variants mushroom, tomato-carrot and asparagus or the sweet drinks in the flavors vanilla, chocolate and cappuccino.

In addition, neutral drinks are also available, with which dishes can be enriched as desired. Ready-to-eat crème desserts are also part of the colorful range. These are available in sweet or fruity flavors as well as – as Fresubin® YOCRÈME – in fresh yoghurt versions.

Thanks to this varied variety, eating with Fresubin® never gets boring and offers something for every palate.

The Fresubin® YODRINKs can simply be enjoyed chilled like fruity buttermilk. But they offer many more possibilities: These tasty and quick recipes are perfect for getting to know Fresubin® liquid food and preparing refreshing delicacies that will give you strength and energy on warm spring days.

1. YODRINK HiBa style: raspberry kisses banana

You need the following ingredients for two servings:

1 bottle (200 ml) Fresubin® YODRINK Raspberry

200 ml milk (full fat)

1 ripe banana

Raspberries, banana slices or mint for garnish

That’s how it works:

First puree the banana together with the milk and divide the banana milk into two large glasses. Now slowly pour in the Fresubin® YODRINK – half a bottle per glass. The slow pouring ensures that the typical marbling is created.

Garnish the drinks according to taste with a few fresh raspberries, mint or banana slices on the edge of the glass.

2. YODRINK popsicles

You need these ingredients for four popsicles:

2 bottles (400 ml) YODRINK Apricot-Peach

4 ice cream molds with sticks

chopped apricots to taste

The preparation is so easy:

Shake the YODRINK thoroughly, mix it with the chopped apricots and pour the mixture into the ice cream moulds. Then put the stick in the middle of the mold and put it in the freezer for at least four hours. After that you can simply take the ice cream out of the mold and enjoy.

Tipp: Instead of ice cream molds and sticks, you can just use empty yogurt cups and small spoons.

More recipe ideas with Fresubin® liquid food

In addition, Fresubin® drinking food can also be used to prepare many other recipes. The neutral variant in particular is versatile and can enrich numerous dishes. From Italian asparagus pasta salad to strawberry tiramisu – there are no limits to your imagination. You can find more recipe ideas at Fresubin.de.

