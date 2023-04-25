Fried? Too many promote anxiety and depression – breaking latest news

A British study indicates that the habitual consumption of fried food is associated with a 12% higher risk of anxiety and 7% of depression

We often think of food in terms of waist size, but it can also impact our mental health. The latest confirmation comes from a group of scholars who, on the pages of Pnas, investigated the long-term effects of the habitual consumption of fried foods on anxiety and depression. The researchers enrolled nearly 141,000 people based on data from the UK Biobank, an archive of genetic data and lifestyle information. found that frequent consumption of fried foods, particularly potato chips, appears to be associated with a 12% increased risk of anxiety and 7% of depression. This association seems more evident among male and younger consumers. According to the scholars, the high consumption of fried foods and the relative chronic exposure to acrylamide could have an impact on anxiety and depressive-type symptoms through a process of neuroinflammation and modification of the lipid structure of the brain membranes. Acrylamide is a chemical substance which, as reported by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) on its website, it forms naturally in starchy foods during cooking at high temperatures (frying, baking and grilling) and also during industrial processes at temperatures over 120 with low humidity. The chemical process that causes all of this is known as the “Maillard reaction”, the one that gives food that typical “toasted” appearance and flavor that makes it tastier. It is formed mostly from sugars and amino acids (mainly an amino acid called asparagine) naturally found in many foods.

What does frequent consumption mean

In the aforementioned study we talk about consumption frequent, which means daily, explains Stefano Erzegovesi, nutritionist and psychiatrist, expert in preventive nutrition and eating disorders. So it doesn’t mean you get sick from eating fries on a Saturday night. It’s okay to focus on what’s bad for you, but let’s also focus on what’s good for your brain. Just as frying oxidizes fats and generates acrylamide, creating a neuroinflammatory “cocktail”, the antioxidant substances present in plants, from dark leafy vegetables to berries to legumes, protect our brain. In general, frying, even if you eat vegetables, is not a food to be consumed every day, but to be consumed even less if you follow a Western diet, rich in refined foods and low in fiber and antioxidants.

What happens when we eat

A combination of genetic, biological, environmental and psychological factors may be related to the development of depression and anxiety, the two most common mental disorders: their worldwide prevalence is increasing, with an increase of 27.6% and 25.6% respectively . The precise cause, however, still remains unknown. The hypothesis of a relationship between diet and the risk of developing depression and anxiety has also been making headway for some time. Normally, when we eat food it is broken down into nutrients which are then absorbed into the blood. THEIn some cases, however, after a meal the physiological response that takes place in the body leads to a state of inflammation and post-prandial stress. This can also occur in healthy individuals who have a diet rich in refined carbohydrates, saturated fats and processed foods, explains Carol Coricelli, researcher in the department of Neuroscience and Nutrition at the German Institute of Human Nutrition in Potsdam-Rebrcke. When the body experiences postprandial stress and inflammation, it sets off a cascade of events that can lead to the production of pro-inflammatory substances called cytokines. In fact, to mitigate it, it is advisable to consume a balanced diet that includes nutritious whole foods, and to avoid foods rich in refined carbohydrates and unhealthy fats and to practice regular physical activity.

A special index

A group of researchers from the University of South Carolina has developed theDietary Inflammation Index (DII). It is calculated starting from 45 nutrients and food components to evaluate the potential impact of a diet on the state of inflammation, continues Coricelli. A high score indicates pro-inflammatory potential of the diet and a low score indicates anti-inflammatory potential. Several studies have investigated the relationship between DII and individuals’ mental health; some have suggested a relationship between a highly inflammatory diet and the risk of developing depressive or anxiety symptoms.

Because we like fried food

The fried foods are tasty and crunchy, the sensation on the palate has few contenders, the texture, the sound, the taste create a multi-sensory explosion of pleasure. The pleasure associated with the experience increases the reward associated with the experience itself, concludes the expert. Our brain, therefore, produces responses of pleasure in advance, already at the mere thought of being able to savor a tasty dish. Thus a vicious circle is triggered in which you will always want more, despite being aware that it is not a healthy food choice. Fried foods contain unhealthy fats, which can also lead to weight gain and a higher risk of developing heart disease and other chronic conditions.