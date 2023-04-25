Home » Fried? Too many promote anxiety and depression – Corriere della Sera
Health

Fried? Too many promote anxiety and depression – Corriere della Sera

by admin
  1. Fried? Too many promote anxiety and depression Corriere della Sera
  2. French fries are linked to depression and anxiety: new scientific study UniversoMamma
  3. Latest discovery about french fries: they make you feel anxious breaking latest news – Italian Agency
  4. Eating too much fried food (as well as poor digestion) can cause anxiety and depression: all the fault of acrylamide Journal of Parma
  5. French fries cause anxiety and depression: a study by a Chinese university reveals it ilmessaggero.it
  6. See full coverage on Google News
See also  Listeria in brine shrimp, alarm from the Ministry of Health: here is the recalled brand and lot - leggo.it

You may also like

I BRING – Greetings – News – USA

Farewell to Harry Belafonte, myth of music and...

today the procession in the city (without government...

New Study: Do Almonds Help Against Type 2...

«In the simulation, after 72 hours, very serious...

Peanuts, what are the benefits? They are good...

Massage stick for intense moments: these models are...

Harry Belafonte, myth of music and civil rights...

Do you have to do something about it?...

Violence in psychiatry, reopening asylums is not the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy