Friendlies: Barcelona beat Real 3-0, Dembèlè, Fermin and Torres scored

THE FRIENDLY

The Clásico on Texan soil ends with the Blaugrana triumph: four woodworks and a penalty missed by the merengues

30 lug 2023

The clashes between Barcelona and Real Madrid there are never any games, even if you play a friendly at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, in Texas. They win 3-0 for Xavi’s men. In the 15th minute a free-kick scheme Confused for the benefit, Vinicius misses a penalty and the blancos find four woodblocks to deny the draw. In the end, the chest of drawers fermin doubles with a bludger from outside and then serves to Ferran Torres the network that closes the accounts.

The matches played between Barcelona and Real Madrid always give emotions, even when it’s a friendly match played at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Xavi’s men win, closing the match with the result of 3-0 after ninety intense minutes. After the initial crossbar hit by the new signing Oriol Romeu, the Blaugrana advantage arrives in the 15th minute, when a free-kick scheme with Pedri frees Dembèlè for the diagonal of the advantage. Shortly after, Araujo gave the Merengues the chance to equalize, committing an ingenuity with a hand ball in the area: Vinicius appeared on the spot and hit the crossbar with a central shot. On the half hour it was Rodrygo who grazed the net with a free kick aimed at the top corner, but Ter Stegen got there. In the 39th minute it was Real’s number 7 who hit the crossbar again with a first shot: Militao pounced on the rebuttal and in turn found the post to deny him personal joy. After a few seconds Courtois stops Barcelona’s French full-back on the way out and in the end of the first fraction spirits light up: a hard tackle in midfield by De Jong unleashes the reaction of the opposing players and the brawl almost comes. In the second half Tchouameni tries at game time with a stone from long distance, which hits the high wood again, thanks to the providential touch of the Catalans’ German goalkeeper. In the final the canterano Fermìn first doubles with a left-footed fireball from outside the area in the 84th minute and then serves Ferran Torres a delicious ball for the net which closes the score in the first minute of added time. Between the two goals another sensational crossbar hit by Vinicius after an incredible play in the area.