Every year with the arrival of the cold seasons we feel the need to strengthen the immune system to prevent seasonal ailments such as colds and flu. The immune defenses, in fact, constitute the bulwark that defends us against pathogens such as parasites, viruses and bacteria, both internal and external.

A fully functioning immune system is the best resource for staying healthy. As Chinese medicine also teaches us, which has a long tradition in terms of health prevention measures, it claims that health is a duty, almost an obligation of every single individual. Given that the natural defenses of our body are programmed to know how to defend itself from the attack of pathogens, in this article we see some natural strategies to strengthen the immune defenses and safeguard health from typical autumn problems.

These include diet, lifestyle and the use of herbal medicines and plants. In practice, with the arrival of autumn, we must recharge ourselves with the most suitable and healthy food, preferably organic, drain the excess water accumulated during the summer season, clean up the “soil”, eliminating toxins and metabolic waste. In fact, with the decrease in temperatures our body cools down, the metabolism slows down and we are more exposed to annoying rheumatic pains and colds such as cough, sore throat and fever. Reasons why it is important to detoxify and purify the body with seasonal fruit and vegetable juices and centrifuged, thanks to which it is possible to fill up with vitamins and mineral salts that are easily assimilated by the intestine.

Aloe Vera can also be useful for purification, a dense and concentrated juice is extracted from the leaves of the plant whose phytocomplex contains numerous active ingredients with immunostimulating and anti-inflammatory properties. The many virtues of this plant have made it known since ancient times as a “plant of immortality” and “queen of all remedies”.

Another ally of our immune system is Echinacea known for its antiviral properties, it is in fact a herbaceous plant, which acts as a real natural antibiotic, both in the prevention phase and after contracting the virus. Another very important plant for our health is the Amazonian plant Uncaria, its intake strengthens and strengthens the immune system as it stimulates the production of antibodies thanks to its immunomodulating action.

To conclude, it is important to remember that autumn is a dry season, the element that characterizes it according to Traditional Chinese Medicine is metal, the lungs, skin, nose and colon are connected to this element, the emotion of this season is sadness, which is why it is important to observe an appropriate lifestyle, dedicating time to rest and regular physical activity.

Franca Senette

© All rights reserved