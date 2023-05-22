Home » Friends 22, Clique among the volunteers to shovel mud after the flood in Emilia-Romagna: “Don’t give up!”
Friends 22, Clique among the volunteers to shovel mud after the flood in Emilia-Romagna: “Don’t give up!”

Friends 22, Clique among the volunteers to shovel mud after the flood in Emilia-Romagna: “Don’t give up!”

One of Amici’s pupils, Cricca, also lent help after the floods in Emilia-Romagna. Let’s see together the details of the news.

The terrible flood that hit various cities in Emilia-Romagna, causing discomfort, injuries and 14 confirmed victims, mobilized the intervention of numerous volunteers from all over the region. Among them, even the pupil of Amicisinger Giovanni Criccafrom Romagna by birth, to be precise from Riccione, who has decided to offer his contribution, helping to shovel mud.

Friends 22, Clique among the rescuers after the flood

Lorella Cuccarini’s pupil showed up together with other rescuers, to shovel mud from the city of Cesena, filling buckets with water to take it away from the houses and rushing to the rescue of people in difficulty. The singer used his influence on social media to launch an appeal and also invite other people from Romagna to join the rescue effort.

Indeed, in his stories on Instagram, Click he thus addressed above all the young people of his region:

“Hello guys! Today I went to lend a hand to some of the many people in Cesena who had cellars full of water, houses flooded and all the rest. I’m talking to young people from Romagna like me, but not only… anyone in the next few days would like to come and lend a hand. There are so many people who even need to make a simple human chain to fill the buckets with water. Keep it going, Romagna won’t give up!”

