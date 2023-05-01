Friends 22, Clique in tears for the farewell. Isobel’s (surprise) promise: Here’s what she said

Clickeliminated from the evening of Amici Of Maria De Filippi, he had to abandon the talent show forever and above all say goodbye to all his companions. In the daytime broadcast today, Monday, May 1, it emerged what Cricca’s last exciting moments were before leaving the Casetta di Amici forever.

Clicca in tears for the farewell to Amici

It turns out the young man of Romagna origins was unable to hold back his emotion and tears at not being able to see the boys again, and above all definitely Isobel, with whom he had established a special relationship at Amici even though lately it seemed there had been a crisis. But it was the same Isobel, before the final greeting Cricca, to make him a promise.

Isobel’s promise to Clique

“Come on! I will see you again. I promised you, it’s a promise“, She confided to Cricca in tears. Therefore, there still seems to be hope for those who still believe in this couple. Clicca has admitted that he has a strong feeling for Isobel, openly saying that he loves her. “It’s love guys, love takes the belly. Commit yourself and clean the whole house, please. I love you, I love Isobel, I love you,” she told her companions as she bid them a last farewell.

