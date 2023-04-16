Friends 22, fits of tears for Cricca. Maria De Filippi interrupts the broadcast, the web rises: «Recommended»

The fifth evening of Amici 22 sent two singers into a crisis, first Aaron, who does not take Malgioglio’s criticisms well, then Cricca, because he ended up in the ballot. While Aaron reacts, Cricca bursts into tears such that Maria De Filippi is forced to interrupt the episode. But let’s go in order.

The Crisis of Cricca

As known, the evening of Amici 22 which went on the air on Saturday 15 April, was actually recorded last Thursday. In this fifth episode, Cricca, who ended up in the final ballot, went into crisis “I’m mediocre,” he said, bursting into tears.

Maria De Filippi intervenes to console him «No one has ever told you that you are mediocre, you stamped it on your head. I’m sorry to see you like this because you’ve been thinking this all week », but the singer’s tears do not stop and so it is the presenter who asks to stop the recording.

Stop that during Saturday’s episode was not perceived as a real interruption, but as a simple commercial break. However, upon returning to the studio, Cricca apologizes «Sorry if I made you look like a m ** da», but de Filippi continues to cheer him up «Neither you nor I did it, and he thinks that I won’t even cut this one ».

However, the web, aware of this special treatment, thanks to advances, accuse the singer of being “recommended” by the hostess, but there are also those who defend him and even speak of “bullying” towards a boy we remember is just of age.

