8
- Friends 22, professors and judges against Celentano who attacks a student: “You’re a whimper”. Maria De Fili intervenes leggo.it
- Friends 2023, Maddalena challenges Isobel to the glove/ Furious quarrel between Lo and Celentano! Il Sussidiario.net
- Evening of “Amici”, Celentano exaggerates: “You are a whimper”. Maria forced to intervene DiLei
- Friends 22, the dispute breaks out between Maddalena and Alessandra Celentano Novella 2000
- Alessandra Celentano with green hair at Amici 2023/ The wig unleashes the web: ‘It’s Nikita from GF Vip!’ Il Sussidiario.net
- See full coverage on Google News
See also This antioxidant-rich vegetable would reduce bad cholesterol and triglycerides if eaten this way and could help prevent cancer.