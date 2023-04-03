April 02, 202307:26

Instagram To “Friends 22” Find he is the fifth eliminated in the evening. In the third episode of Maria De Filippi’s talent, which saw only one elimination, Emanuel Lo’s dancer lost the last ballot with Wax of the Arisa-Todaro team while Ramon, dancer of the Celentano-Zerbi team, had already been saved. Guests of the episode the comic couple Nuzzo and Di Biase.

Wax on the ballot At “Amici 22” Giuseppe Giofrè wins the yoga test and has the right to choose the envelope with the first team that can launch the challenge. It is about Zerbi-Celentano, who call into question Arisa-Todaro. The singer Aaron and the dancer Mattia challenge each other on stage: Todaro’s pupil wins. Then it’s the turn of the dancer Isobel against Wax. The Australian evens the score and moves on to the last challenge: Aaron against Alessio. Aaron takes the point and decrees the victory of the team. They put three members of their rivals at risk: Alessio, Wax and Federica. Judges send Wax to ballot

The dancer Samu at risk Zerbi-Celentano have the right to challenge their opponents again and nominate the team Cuccarini-Emanuel Lo. Isobel and Maddalena dance to the music of Britney Spears. Isobel wins and the baton passes to the singers: Aaron against Angelina, the latter takes the point and it goes 1 to 1. The dancers Ramon and Samu challenge each other for the last point; the Zerbi-Celentano team wins again. This time they put Samu, Maddalena and Angelina at risk: the dancer Samu goes to the ballot.

Famous couples The gauntlet between teachers has famous couples as its theme. Arisa and Todaro perform “Italian Mambo”, Lorella Cuccarini and Emanuel Lo dance to the tune of “Crazy in Love” (and win the challenge), while Zerbi and Celentano are improbable Paola and Chiara.

Ramon third student at risk For the third heat Zerbi-Celentano challenge Cuccarini-Emanuel Lo again. The dancers Isobel and Maddalena confront each other on “Toxic” by Britney Spears: point to Maddalena. Then it’s Aaron’s turn against Cricca, it is the latter who scores the point. Now it is the members of Zerbi-Celentano who are at risk: the verdict sends Ramon to the ballot.

Samu eliminated Wax, Samu and Ramon compete to keep their place in the evening. Celentano’s dancer is the first to escape and everyone returns to the house to find out who has been eliminated from the episode. It’s about Samu, who thanks everyone for the wonderful adventure. “I learned a lot from everyone, you’re really crazy. Thanks for putting up with me, when I used to break my shit”, comments the dancer before leaving. ”

This is the most important experience of my life until now. Let’s try to collect more all of them, you deserve it. We deserve it.” “It’s you who

you didn’t deserve to go out“, the classmate comments in tears

Mattia, criticizing the judges’ decision. “He’s a

everyone’s thoughteven if no one says so”.

