Friends 22, Wax snaps after the fierce criticism of a journalist

In the daytime of Amici 22 aired this afternoon, the singer Matthew Lucidoin arte Waxreacted sharply to criticism received from a journalist.

It all started when the production, as usual, showed the report cards of the journalists on the performances in the last episode of the evening to the students. While Vincenzo Nasto Of Fanpage.it complimented the pupil of Arise, Grace Sambruna of the breaking latest news did not spare the young man, writing:

An exorcism gone wrong. Uncontainable, only when not on stage. Matthew Lucidoin wretched art Wax, is 20 years old and has a suburban bully character that makes him the teen idol of this edition. As well as the horcrux of anyone with at least a minimum of sacred good taste. During the week he returned the journalists’ criticisms to the sender by sending them all “to eat an ice cream“, as if it were in a series of Zero limestone.

In the words of the reporter, Waxvisibly tried, replied:

Now tell me how the f*ck I answer these things. Or do you tell me that fucking like this isn’t normal, because there must be an education in these things anyway. But they are ruder to belittle me like this. So it means to f*ck it in a real bad way understand? Fucking like I do means nothing compared to your sh*t words! You don’t know shit about my life, you really don’t know shit about my life! But why should they allow themselves to write certain things!

Because they don’t know anything, I understand this and I also understand that you know it instead… I understand the reaction and I understand that they are touching on an important topic for you. They don’t know anything about your life, what you are, they watch and comment“, he said Maria De Philippi trying to comfort the singer. The presenter then added:

It’s like the reverse of the coin. You sing something important to you, there are those who feel it and feel it and those who don’t notice it. When you write those bars you believe them and they are important…keep this in mind. Keep in mind that they make sense to you.

The reason you don’t calm down is that when you write those things you push out emotions that are important to you. So what makes you feel bad is that this has not been understood. When she writes certain things, it’s as if she insults you deeply. If you had written bars about a love story you probably wouldn’t have reacted like this. Think about it. So when you say “she doesn’t know me, she doesn’t know anything about me” is the reason that makes you feel bad. But try to take a different leap, to think that when you choose to write what you do it because for you it is a need. When you write it, you are throwing out something important to you. And sing it or represent it you did. And if it didn’t get to her, it doesn’t take away the value of what you did.

The only thing you can do is tell her that she doesn’t understand you because she doesn’t know what’s behind every line“, she concluded From Philippi.

At that point Wax he calmed down and thanked the presenter for the intervention in his defense.

