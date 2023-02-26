Because today Sunday 26 February the usual episode of Amici 22 is not aired: episode already recorded but yellow on the airing

Today’s episode of Amici 22 tonight 26 February is not broadcast today and the reason is known. As we unfortunately well know, the death of Maurizio Costanzo on Friday 24 February shocked the whole of Italy and also brought about significant changes to the schedules of Mediaset channels. After the cancellation of the appointment with Men and Women on Friday and the one with You’ve got mail yesterday, even today’s episode Sunday 26 February of Amici 22 is not broadcast to leave room for the memory of Maurizio Costanzo. Virtually all of Maria De Filippi’s broadcasts during this particularly painful weekend for her were suspended and this afternoon on Canale 5 Beautiful and Terra Amara will be staged first, then a special appointment with Verissimo, dedicated precisely to the memory of the late and beloved journalist. Amici 22, therefore, will not be broadcast tonight, but the question now concerns the recovery of this episode, which has already been recorded. There is less and less time left for the arrival of the evening show, with the first episode scheduled for Saturday 18 March, so there are two more daytime appointments left, on 5 March and 12 March, before the arrival of the final phase of Maria’s show De Filippi. Time is pressing and there are still several shirts for the evening to be assigned, precisely for this reason it is not clear whether today’s missed episode will be recovered next Saturday, thus removing a window from the Sunday daytime, or if perhaps another space will be found and then Sunday 5 March it resumes with the normal programming in view of the evening. The certain news is, for now, that today Sunday 26 February Amici 22 will not be broadcast to celebrate the extraordinary Maurizio Costanzo, then the time will come to think about these final episodes of the initial phase of the Canale 5 talent show.

Amici 22: what happens in the February 26th episode

As mentioned, the episode that should have been aired today is already recorded and thanks to the previews we can already know what happens. While waiting to review this appointment again, let’s find out briefly what happens in this very important episode, the antepenultimate before the evening. First of all, the great guest of the episode was Giorgia, who performed her Sanremo song Parole ditte male and judged the singing competition. For the dance, however, Veronica Peparini, Samanta Togni and Virna Toppi were called to act as jurors. The usual singing and dancing competitions took place, with the contestants hanging in the balance looking for a shirt for the evening and five pupils who made it, with the ranks of competitors for the evening finally starting to fill up. The assignments of the shirts for the evening are the great theme of the episode, but not the only one, because for five students who pass to the final phase of Amici 22, there are two who instead have to leave the program just before playing their chances. In short, the one recorded during the week was a very rich bet and now we will have to understand when and if it will be recovered after today’s stop.