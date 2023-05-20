Friends, Giuseppe Giofrè professor of dance instead of Todaro? “Presumptuous and full of conspiracy”

Indiscretions about Giuseppe Giofrè to Amici. The dancer, now known worldwide for having danced with the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa e Britney Spears, returned to school where he took the first steps of his career. This year, in fact, he was the judge of the 23rd edition, together with Cristiano Malgioglio and Michele Bravi. Although the talent show has just ended, the rumors are pressing: could Giuseppe return to the school as a dance teacher?

What will happen?

The indiscretion is reported by the weekly Vero which spoils how Giuseppe Giofrè could fill the role of dance teacher at Amici’s school. And the question arises: instead of whom? In the edition that has just ended, the dance teaching staff consisted of Alessandra Celentano, Emanuel Lo and Raimondo Todaro. That the latter gives way to Giuseppe, after the alleged discussion with Maria De Filippi?

The quarrel

According to the weekly Nuovo, in fact, the presenter would judge Todaro “presumptuous and full of conspiracies and insinuations”. But for the moment they are only unconfirmed rumors. What will happen?

